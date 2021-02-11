 

Rite Aid Statement on Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Involvement

Rite Aid is proud to partner with the federal government as an inaugural participant in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Under this program, which begins today, federal health authorities determine the allocation of doses, while state and local jurisdictions continue to define their own eligibility requirements.

Rite Aid pharmacies will receive direct federal allocations initially in five states and two jurisdictions: California, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and New York City. At launch, we expect to receive 100 doses per participating store, per week. These allocations will grow over time and supplement existing supply from state and local governments. Rite Aid will be providing vaccinations in over half of its locations and expects to provide vaccinations in all its locations once supply is available.

“With vaccine demand outpacing supply, the establishment of an additional channel for vaccine allocation and distribution is an important and positive first step in the effort to end COVID-19,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. “Initially, vaccine appointments will still be difficult to schedule at any provider. However, we expect to see availability of the vaccine improve over time, and Rite Aid stands ready to administer as many vaccines as we are allocated quickly, safely and efficiently.”

The increase in available doses in our communities is welcome news, but we anticipate demand will continue to significantly outpace supply for the foreseeable future. As supply becomes more available, Rite Aid will increase the number of stores offering vaccines. Our website, www.riteaid.com/covid-19 is a comprehensive resource for timely, accurate information on access and availability to COVID-19 vaccines and testing in each community we serve. We will work tirelessly to ensure that we vaccinate as many people as our allocation allows; we appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation with the process.



