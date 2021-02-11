Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in North Media A/S
Company announcement No 03-2021
11 February 2021
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).
The transactions are:
|Name
|
Holdings before transaction,
no. of shares
|
Transaction,
no. of shares
|
Holdings after transaction,
no. of shares
|Ole Elverdam Borch (acquisition)
|0
|3,150
|3,150
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
