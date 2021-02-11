 

PENNEXX Launches Social Media Marketing Campaign With East of Chicago Pizza Using Its Your Social Offers Patent Pending Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021   

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PENNEXX (PNNX) has launched East of Chicago Pizza’s social media marketing campaign.

East of Chicago Pizza is a well-known regional pizza restaurant chain with 80 company-owned and franchised locations.

East of Chicago Pizza https://www.eastofchicago.com plans to use YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) to promote its brand and build its customer base through social media marketing. East of Chicago Pizza is headquartered in Ohio. They plan to expand to 150 restaurants in the next five years and are actively seeking Franchisees.  

East of Chicago management comments, "We expect the YSO platform to significantly increase our Social Media advertising presence and conversion to sales rate while reducing our overall advertising costs.”

Business owners understand how "coupons can drive more than just sales. They've been shown to increase brand awareness, generate loyalty and influence overall purchasing decisions" according to https://capitaloneshopping.com/blog/coupon-statistics-4c49b386c833.

This type of campaign will help merchants become aware of this cost-effective means of generating new customers and building brands with digital word of mouth advertising.

Joe Candito, President of Pennexx, commented, "This is another stepping stone to bring awareness and recruit national brands on how YSO can support large companies for both local and chain-wide advertising campaigns." 

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.




