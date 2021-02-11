Brit + Co Launches Selfmade Season Three in Collaboration with Office Depot and Block Advisors

To help drive educational change, Office Depot’s and Block Advisors’ sponsorships will enable 400 women to attend the course for free, focusing on women of color, women from underserved and underrepresented communities, and women in need of support to help them trailblaze.

Brit + Co today announced that founding sponsor Office Depot will be joined by H&R Block’s Block Advisors to sponsor the third cohort of Selfmade, a 10-week virtual startup school for women. The course is hosted by Brit + Co founder Brit Morin and includes highly personalized skill development to enable each student to start or grow her own business.

"In a year where unemployment has reached new heights among women, more than 500 from diverse backgrounds made a decision to take a leap of faith and sign up for Selfmade,” said Morin. “With the tools we provided, the group and one-on-one coaching, and advice from our world class guest teachers, these women dreamt big, put ideas into motion and even started making money on their own terms,” Morin added. “I’ve been so impressed with everything our alumni have created and can't wait to help thousands more just like them as we grow."

As part of the curriculum, students will also hear from over a dozen other notable female founders, experts and investors who have signed on to help teach, including Gwyneth Paltrow (founder and CEO of Goop), Melissa Bernstein (co-founder and CCO of Melissa & Doug; founder of Lifelines.com), Mariam Naficy (founder and CEO of Minted), Joy Cho (founder and CEO of Oh Joy) and many more.

In addition to sponsoring 200 new scholarships, Office Depot will provide all participants with a Selfmade Welcome Kit complete with exclusive products and customer favorites and a Selfmade Workbook to help them focus on their passion and accomplish more in their business.

“Women who left the workforce last year and were drawn to entrepreneurship are still looking for the resources to start and grow their business,” said Wesley-Anne Brinkhurst, vice president of marketing for Office Depot. “We’re delighted to collaborate with Brit + Co again to provide Selfmade scholarships and the products and services needed to help even more women build the business of their dreams.”

Block Advisors will additionally lead a Selfmade class on small business taxes, sharing expertise and tips to help course participants meet their federal, state, and local tax obligations. This is just one of the services offered by Block Advisors, which supports small business owners so they can focus on what they love rather than taxes, bookkeeping, and payroll.