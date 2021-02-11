Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Synacor to an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners, LLC.

Under the terms of the agreement, Centre Lane will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Synacor for $2.20 in cash per share. On behalf of Synacor shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.