 

BRAVADA International Provides Fiscal Year 2021 Objectives and Discusses Revenue Expectations

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.Bravada.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) provides fiscal year 2021 objectives and discusses revenue expectations. In the second half of 2020, BRAVADA launched 3 new website properties that are the focus for 2021. These are WorldofPets.com, USAFashion.com and WomensFashionWholesale.com.

2021 Revenue Expectations:

At this time, BRAVADA will not provide revenue guidance for 2021 as assessing revenue expectations for its 3 new websites is not feasible with any degree of certainty. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the key ingredient in developing revenue for each website and progress varies with time. BRAVADA has had exceptional success in establishing its websites in the top tier of search results and expects this to continue, however, forecasting progress on SEO is difficult as it can go slower and / or faster than anticipated. The company does not anticipate measurable revenue from its 3 new websites until the second half of 2021. The Company may provide guidance when it has some visibility, however, investors should expect news on financial results when the quarterly financials are disclosed.

World of Pets Superstore (WorldofPets.com)

WorldofPets.com is developing an exciting and expansive selection of cat and dog products for animal lovers. In 2021, hundreds of dog and cat products will be stocked to list on the website. WorldofPets.com is a large undertaking and stocking the full breadth of products being planned will go late into fiscal year 2021. Storage considerations as well as the costs of acquiring merchandise will be overcome with time, additional warehouse space and free cashflow from operations. In addition, BRAVADA is developing a “name brand” for its proprietary mix of pet products. A future news release will disclose the chosen name, details of the product line and the rollout.

USA Fashion (USAFashion.com):

USA Fashion provides 2 points of value. First, USAFashion.com is being developed as the company’s primary fashion and accessories retail website. USA Fashion represents many of the key ingredients that BRAVADA looks for in establishing a premium website. It is has an iconic literal meaning and describes the product at the domain level. It is easy to remember, confers a sense of confidence and establishes trust with its implied meaning. Secondly, USA Fashion is the fashion name brand for all fashion apparel that BRAVADA International manufactures. The company has been manufacturing its own styles for about 3 years and expects to grow the USA Fashion name brand this year.

