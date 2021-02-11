 

Alstom SA Q4 2020 financial results of Bombardier Transportation

11 February 2021 – Bombardier Inc published today Q4 2020 (3 months period ending December 31 2020) financial results for Bombardier Transportation as part of its group Q4 2020 financial publication. This information is available on https://bombardier.com/en/investors/financial-reports1. These results specify charges impacting the adjusted EBIT. Alstom understands that these charges are related to challenging projects, mainly in the United-Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland.

The Group confirms its objectives to restore the margin of former Bombardier Transportation activities to a standard level in the medium term, and to achieve the synergies2 and the EPS accretion previously communicated3.         

1 Alstom did not review or conduct any audit of this financial information published by Bombardier Inc.
2 €400 million cost synergies on annual run rate basis by the fourth to fifth year (post-closing of the acquisition)
3 The transaction is expected to be double digit EPS accretive from year 2 post closing (after cost synergies and implementations costs, and before PPA amortization).

About Alstom    
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the new Group’s combined revenue amounted to €15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 20201. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs 75,000 people. www.alstom.com
¹unaudited proforma

  		 
 
Contacts Press:

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com
Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com 		 



