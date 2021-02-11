ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (“AVRA” or “the Company”) (OTCMKTS: AVMR) today issued the following update letter by its CEO, Barry Cohen to shareholders and the investment community:

As 2020 began, all things seemed pretty much as usual: we were fresh from the holidays and positively charged with optimism for the New Year ahead.

We had no idea of the impending gloom about to engulf our lives and the world, with new words like ‘Pandemic,’ ‘Lockdown’ and ‘The New Normal’ entering everyday language.

Our company, like so many others, was challenged to make the financial, staff and operational changes needed to continue operations and stay on course, so I am happy to report that, with the full cooperation of all of our suppliers, University of Central Florida personnel and the AVRA team, we have succeeded.

It was fortunate that AVRA never carried much external debt, and I am now pleased to report that external debt was eliminated in full by the end of the year.

It’s also a remarkable tribute to our team that we are also able to report that, despite the slowdown many businesses now face, your company has continued to make good progress in developing its Medical Robotic System.

But our developments in healthcare technology haven’t stopped there: we have risen to the COVID-19 pandemic challenge with a whole new range of preventative healthcare devices with a near-infinite range of applications in ensuring our safety by decontaminating the air of impurities such as bacteria and viruses – including COVID-19.

We also invested our medical technology and financial support with a $210,000 investment in a startup with an Automotive Air Decontamination System and added a new Patent Application for vehicular air sterilization to our Intellectual Property and Investment portfolio.

AVRA staff members were able to adapt surgical-instrument sterilization procedures to increase the effectiveness of an invention to substantially rid vehicle interiors of bacteria and viruses as well as other impurities. The markets for this patent pending application alone are huge, including all private cars, taxis, rentals, rideshares, buses, trucks, train carriages and aircraft.

The system is scalable and may also be used to address many other needs for enclosed spaces such as elevators, hotel and conference rooms, supermarkets and retail shops, medical facilities, etc. and we look forward to developing our production and marketing plans for this patent pending technology in the months ahead.