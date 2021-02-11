ReelTime’s Discount Ad Brokers Generates Nearly $250,000 in Booked Revenue in January as Resort Media Bookings Begin to Return on Optimism of a Post Vaccine Travel Surge

Annual gross billings for DAB historically have averaged over $20 million per year over the last 3 years resulting in net placement revenues averaging $2.6 million per year. Net Revenues have historically risen, from $4.2 million in 2018, to $5.1 million in 2019, yet were reduced to just over $1 million in 2020 due to an elimination of ads from restaurant and travel clients that have historically been a large percentage of the company’s mainstay business. This has begun to shift and is intended to exceed past performance once restrictions on travel and dining are lifted as is expected early in 2021. There is a pent-up demand for travel and restaurant advertising driven from both an industry and a consumer demand standpoint.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: “This is very encouraging not only from a business perspective but from a societal one as well. There is an optimism surrounding the hospitality and travel sectors, and many of the major players are beginning to place media buys to ramp up to what is expected to be a surge in travel as restrictions are lifted and the pandemic is controlled by the vaccine. As this has historically been the bread and butter of Discount Ad Brokers’ business, ReelTime is well positioned to benefit as the travel industry returns meeting the demand.”

ReelTime has formally submitted an application as a Seasoned Company Seeking to Transfer Equity and/or Debt Securities from Another U.S. Exchange to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The application has been logged in the NASDAQ Listing Center, all applicable fees have been paid, and a listing analyst has been assigned to ReelTime to assist throughout the process. In addition, the request for a new symbol (NASDAQ:RT) to be reserved for ReelTime to trade under once the Company has met all quantitative and qualitative criteria, including certain corporate governance requirements has been approved. ReelTime will continue to submit additional information and documentation as it is required based on comments from its assigned Listing Analyst and others at NASDAQ who will be assisting ReelTime, assuring that they satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ Capital Markets securities in Rule 4300 and or any other applicable regulatory requirements. ReelTime will also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ. In addition, ReelTime must comply with NASDAQ's requirements relating to audit committees, the director nomination process, the compensation of officers, board composition, executive sessions, quorum, and code of conduct among others.