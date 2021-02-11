 

Profile by Sanford Draws Attention With Celebrity Partners to Promote Healthy Lifestyles and Nutrition

11.02.2021   

Profile by Sanford, a nutrition and lifestyle coaching brand, in collaboration with Entercom, announced its partnership with a celebrity lineup featuring Lady A, Meghan Trainor and Emmitt Smith.

This partnership of strategically selected stars of music, sports and pop culture showcases Profile’s commitment to delivering personalized nutrition plans and one-on-one health coaching to transform lives. The partnership includes special offers for Profile members like private virtual concerts and Q/A’s with the talent.

Lady A, the multi-Platinum, seven-time Grammy winning country trio of Hilary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley will be joining the Profile one-on-one nutrition coaching program along with award-winning singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, expecting her first child in February. Emmitt Smith, former NFL running back for the Dallas Cowboys and three-time Super Bowl Champion, will also help promote the importance of health and nutrition through Profile’s program. The diverse talent will reinforce Profile’s customized plans across every lifestyle, gender and life stage.

“We were really drawn to being part of and each personally joining Profile because it offers a personalized nutrition plan for each of us,” explained Lady A’s Hillary Scott. “We’re all working parents who need a lot of energy and need a plan that’s sustainable. So, having a program developed by physicians and scientists at Sanford Health that is tailored to each of us makes us excited for the opportunity to learn new healthy habits."

“Life has been crazy these days trying to balance album releases and getting ready for this baby,” said Meghan Trainor. “I need a plan that’s super easy to follow and I’m excited that I have my own Profile coach to help me in the last part of my pregnancy and after I give birth. I’m looking forward to learning more about nutrition and sharing my experience so others can find their own plans!”

About Profile by Sanford

Profile by Sanford is an evidence-based, comprehensive behavioral weight management program delivered by health coaches designed to improve nutrition, activity and lifestyle behaviors. It was created by physicians, researchers, and dietitians at Sanford Health, one of the largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the U.S.

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, is dedicated to the integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 46 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries. Learn more about Sanford Health’s transformative work to improve the human condition at sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S and the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news. Home to the nation’s most influential collection of podcasts, digital and broadcast content, and premium live experiences, Entercom engages 170 million consumers each month. Available on every device in every major U.S. market, the company delivers the industry’s most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. Entercom’s robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today’s most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation—all at national scale. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).



