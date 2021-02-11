Qatar Ministry of Public Health Issues Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

“I want to thank the Qatar Ministry of Public Health for this authorization, which marks an important step forward in the global fight against COVID-19. We appreciate their continued confidence in our mRNA vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

The approval is based on the totality of scientific evidence shared by the Company, including a data analysis from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study announced on November 30. Qatar has secured access to COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna through a supply agreement announced on October 26, 2020.

Moderna has also received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine from health agencies in the United States, Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Singapore. Moderna is also working with additional health agencies and with the World Health Organization on the authorization of its vaccine in respective jurisdictions.

About the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna (referred to in the U.S. as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease’s (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, the U.S Food and Drug Administration granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, the first participants in each age cohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of the vaccine. On July 8, the Phase 2 study completed enrolment.