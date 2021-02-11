 

Qatar Ministry of Public Health Issues Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 15:47  |  66   |   |   

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Qatar Ministry of Public Health has issued an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna.

“I want to thank the Qatar Ministry of Public Health for this authorization, which marks an important step forward in the global fight against COVID-19. We appreciate their continued confidence in our mRNA vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Moderna Inc!
Long
Basispreis 157,78€
Hebel 8,15
Ask 1,99
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 203,38€
Hebel 7,61
Ask 1,83
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The approval is based on the totality of scientific evidence shared by the Company, including a data analysis from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study announced on November 30. Qatar has secured access to COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna through a supply agreement announced on October 26, 2020.

Moderna has also received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine from health agencies in the United States, Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Singapore. Moderna is also working with additional health agencies and with the World Health Organization on the authorization of its vaccine in respective jurisdictions.

About the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna (referred to in the U.S. as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease’s (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, the U.S Food and Drug Administration granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, the first participants in each age cohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of the vaccine. On July 8, the Phase 2 study completed enrolment.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Moderna
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qatar Ministry of Public Health Issues Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Qatar Ministry of Public Health has issued an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna. “I want …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial ...
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
HighGold Mining Reports 1,800 g/t Silver from New Vein Field at DC Prospect, Johnson Tract Project, ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:39 Uhr
Ungarn plant Einführung eines Corona-Immunpasses
10:49 Uhr
Expertin:  Corona-Varianten werden uns noch in 10 Jahren beschäftigen
10.02.21
ROUNDUP: Jeder zehnte Amerikaner gegen Corona geimpft
10.02.21
ROUNDUP 2/Trotz Fragezeichen: WHO empfiehlt Einsatz von Astrazeneca-Impfstoff
10.02.21
ROUNDUP: WHO empfiehlt Einsatz von Astrazeneca-Impfstoff
10.02.21
ROUNDUP: Regierung warnt vor Engpässen bei bald steigenden Impfstoffmengen
10.02.21
Pandemie: Mehr als eine Million Menschen in Deutschland zwei Mal geimpft
10.02.21
Aussicht auf Corona-Impfung für Menschen über 60 bis Ende Juni
10.02.21
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million Doses and the Government of Colombia for 10 Million Doses
09.02.21
Litauens Regierungschefin: Nein zu russischem Corona-Impfstoff

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:09 Uhr
1.401
Moderna
19.01.21
230
Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
04.01.21
4
Analyse: Das Jahr der Impfung
21.07.20
13
Moderna kommt in den Nasdaq-100