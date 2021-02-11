 

Dorman Announces More Than 370 New Products, Including New Window Switches and Dorman OE FIX Wheel Hardware

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 15:59  |  58   |   |   

Highlights:

  • Newly manufactured master window switch assemblies use proprietary software to consolidate multiple OEM part numbers and meet federal safety standards.

  • New Dorman OE FIX wheel nuts for more than 5 million Ford cars and hybrids.

  • New aftermarket-first transmission oil cooler lines for more than 2 million General Motors and Ram vehicles.

COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 370 new replacement auto parts, extending Dorman’s aftermarket coverage in several key categories and giving repair shops and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.

This month Dorman is introducing several newly manufactured master window switch assemblies for millions of aging Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC SUVs and pickup trucks (901-075, 920-020, 920-023, 920-024). Each of these switches features Dorman-developed software, including anti-pinch technology consistent with original equipment functionality. This proprietary software also enables Dorman to consolidate multiple original equipment part numbers, helping distributors maximize sales per square foot of warehouse space and simplify ordering. These master switch assemblies are also tested to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and designed for plug-and-play installation that requires no manual programming, making them ideal for both installers and vehicle owners.

This month’s release also includes new vehicle coverage in the Dorman OE FIX line of wheel lug nuts, with upgraded replacements for more than 5 million Ford vehicles on the road today, including the Focus, Fusion, Fiesta, C-Max, SSV Plug-in Hybrid, and the Police Responder Hybrid (611-583). The original equipment lug nut on these vehicles is a 2-piece cap-over-lug-nut design that may be prone to rust and complicate repairs. Dorman’s single piece design helps simplify repairs, improve vehicle appearance, and is precision-manufactured from corrosion-resistant carbon steel for reliable service life. There are now more than 40 different shapes and sizes of Dorman’s OE FIX wheel nuts, each of which has undergone salt spray, load and thread check testing to meet Dorman’s strict standards.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dorman Announces More Than 370 New Products, Including New Window Switches and Dorman OE FIX Wheel Hardware Highlights: Newly manufactured master window switch assemblies use proprietary software to consolidate multiple OEM part numbers and meet federal safety standards.New Dorman OE FIX wheel nuts for more than 5 million Ford cars and hybrids.New …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
15.01.21
Dorman Introduces Aftermarket-First Loaded Brake Backing Plates