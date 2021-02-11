UPDATE - HP Introduces First-of-its-kind Sustainable Impact Program for Partners to Extend Impact on Climate Change, Human Rights and Digital Divide

New HP Amplify Impact program represents major step forward in company’s ambitious goal to become the most sustainable and just technology company by 2030



PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. unveiled HP Amplify Impact, an industry-first partner assessment, resource and training program aimed at driving meaningful change across its three Sustainable Impact pillars – Planet, with an emphasis on climate change; People with an emphasis on human rights and social justice; and Community with an emphasis on bridging the digital divide. Partners that pledge to join the HP Amplify Impact program will work with HP to assess their own practices while tapping into the company’s extensive investments and initiatives.