 

UPDATE - HP Introduces First-of-its-kind Sustainable Impact Program for Partners to Extend Impact on Climate Change, Human Rights and Digital Divide

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 15:59  |  50   |   |   

New HP Amplify Impact program represents major step forward in company’s ambitious goal to become the most sustainable and just technology company by 2030

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. unveiled HP Amplify Impact, an industry-first partner assessment, resource and training program aimed at driving meaningful change across its three Sustainable Impact pillars – Planet, with an emphasis on climate change; People with an emphasis on human rights and social justice; and Community with an emphasis on bridging the digital divide. Partners that pledge to join the HP Amplify Impact program will work with HP to assess their own practices while tapping into the company’s extensive investments and initiatives.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu HP Inc!
Short
Basispreis 28,79€
Hebel 13,98
Ask 0,14
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 23,86€
Hebel 7,45
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Our goal is to work with our partners to help drive a more circular and low-carbon economy, cultivate a more diverse, inclusive and equitable supply chain and improve the vitality and resilience of local communities,” said Christoph Schell, HP Chief Commercial Officer. “The strength and reach of our ecosystem are substantial and by bringing our partners with us on this journey, we can work together to create a more sustainable and just world.”

Creating an Ecosystem of Accountability

The HP Amplify Impact program helps to empower partners to set bold, long-term objectives to drive positive impact. HP aims to enroll at least half of its HP Amplify partners in the voluntary Impact program by 2025. Participating partners will be recognized via certification and an annual awards program. The mission of the program is to drive accountability throughout the IT industry across the following key pillars:

  • Planet: Drive toward a net-zero carbon, fully regenerative circular economy while creating the industry’s most sustainable portfolio of technology, services and solutions.
  • People: Respecting human rights, enabling people across the value chain to thrive and cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DE&I) culture through initiatives such as the HP Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force.
  • Community: Empower communities through the power of technology. Help eliminate the digital divide that prevents too many from accessing the education, jobs and healthcare needed to thrive.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPDATE - HP Introduces First-of-its-kind Sustainable Impact Program for Partners to Extend Impact on Climate Change, Human Rights and Digital Divide New HP Amplify Impact program represents major step forward in company’s ambitious goal to become the most sustainable and just technology company by 2030 PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, HP Inc. unveiled HP Amplify …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
HP Introduces First-of-its-kind Sustainable Impact Program for Partners to Extend Impact on Climate Change, Human Rights and Digital Divide
04.02.21
HP Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on February 25, 2021
02.02.21
Sorge wegen besonders ansteckender Corona-Mutationen in Frankreich
01.02.21
HP Inc. Names Jami Miscik to Board of Directors
19.01.21
HP Announces Executive Leadership Appointments
19.01.21
HP Powers Digital Classroom Experiences with New Chromebooks
13.01.21
HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates
13.01.21
Über fünf Millionen PCs in Deutschland mit unsicherem Windows