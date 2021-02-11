QUAD9 AND SWITCH TO ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PRIVACY INITIATIVE ON FEBRUARY 17
Zurich (ots) - Please join us as Quad9 and SWITCH announce a new initiative that
will inhibit the abuse of personal information and focus on protecting and
improving consumer online privacy and security. The unique effort will secure
cloud computing and the Domain Name System (DNS) as well as set a new privacy
standard for Switzerland, Europe and the rest of the world.
Additionally, the meeting will include a major announcement about the future of
Quad9 as the organization looks to expand in 2021 and beyond.
Event Details
Date and Time: February 17, 2021 at 11am (CET)
Duration: 15 Minutes followed by questions and answers
Language: The press conference will be held in English
Venue: Online - https://swit.ch/quad9
Participants
- Bill Woodcock, Chairman, Quad9
- John Todd, General Manager, Quad9
- Tom Kleiber, Managing Director, SWITCH
- Martin Leuthold, Head of Security and Network, SWITCH
- Florian Schütz, Federal Cybersecurity Delegate of Switzerland
About Quad9
Quad9 is a recursive DNS service providing cybersecurity protection against
malware and phishing. As a not-for-profit organization, Quad9 and does not
collect or resell personal data and provides a trusted service to individuals
and organizations at no cost and with no contract. The organization was launched
in 2017 and now is operational in more than 150 locations in 90 countries. Quad9
exists to improve end user protection and privacy worldwide in addition to
promoting the stability and security of the Internet.
Learn more at https://www.quad9.net
About SWITCH
SWITCH is a trusted partner for digitalization issues that jointly concern the
education, research and innovation community in Switzerland. The independent
foundation helps universities and other partners take advantage of the
possibilities of digitalization within and outside the academic world. SWITCH
has been the registry for .ch and .li domain names since the early days of the
internet. As one of Switzerland's centers of competence for security on the
internet, SWITCH operates a multi-sector CERT providing services for
universities, the domain registry, banks, industry, logistics and the energy
sector.
Learn more at https://www.switch.ch
Contacts:
For Quad9
Vrge Strategies, Adam Benson, mailto:adam@vrge.us
For SWITCH
SWITCH, Roland Eugster, mailto:press@SWITCH.ch
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/123567/4836253
OTS: SWITCH
