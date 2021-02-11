QUAD9 AND SWITCH TO ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PRIVACY INITIATIVE ON FEBRUARY 17

Zurich (ots) - Please join us as Quad9 and SWITCH announce a new initiative that

will inhibit the abuse of personal information and focus on protecting and

improving consumer online privacy and security. The unique effort will secure

cloud computing and the Domain Name System (DNS) as well as set a new privacy

standard for Switzerland, Europe and the rest of the world.



Additionally, the meeting will include a major announcement about the future of

Quad9 as the organization looks to expand in 2021 and beyond.









Date and Time: February 17, 2021 at 11am (CET)



Duration: 15 Minutes followed by questions and answers



Language: The press conference will be held in English



Venue: Online - https://swit.ch/quad9



Participants



- Bill Woodcock, Chairman, Quad9

- John Todd, General Manager, Quad9

- Tom Kleiber, Managing Director, SWITCH

- Martin Leuthold, Head of Security and Network, SWITCH

- Florian Schütz, Federal Cybersecurity Delegate of Switzerland



About Quad9



Quad9 is a recursive DNS service providing cybersecurity protection against

malware and phishing. As a not-for-profit organization, Quad9 and does not

collect or resell personal data and provides a trusted service to individuals

and organizations at no cost and with no contract. The organization was launched

in 2017 and now is operational in more than 150 locations in 90 countries. Quad9

exists to improve end user protection and privacy worldwide in addition to

promoting the stability and security of the Internet.



Learn more at https://www.quad9.net



About SWITCH



SWITCH is a trusted partner for digitalization issues that jointly concern the

education, research and innovation community in Switzerland. The independent

foundation helps universities and other partners take advantage of the

possibilities of digitalization within and outside the academic world. SWITCH

has been the registry for .ch and .li domain names since the early days of the

internet. As one of Switzerland's centers of competence for security on the

internet, SWITCH operates a multi-sector CERT providing services for

universities, the domain registry, banks, industry, logistics and the energy

sector.



Learn more at https://www.switch.ch



Contacts:



For Quad9

Vrge Strategies, Adam Benson, mailto:adam@vrge.us

For SWITCH

SWITCH, Roland Eugster, mailto:press@SWITCH.ch



