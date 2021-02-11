Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL) Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary with Highest Morningstar Rating

“We believe HNDL has done a great job of delivering shareholders strong risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a compelling distribution rate,” stated Jerry Szilagyi, CEO of Rational Advisors, Inc., the investment advisor for Strategy Shares ETFs. “Since inception, HNDL’s 7% distribution rate has offered an attractive option for addressing the challenges of meeting cash flow needs in a near zero-yield world.”

Strategy Shares, a family of exchange traded funds (ETFs) focused on bringing unique strategies to the ETF marketplace, today announced that the Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL) has reached its three-year anniversary and was awarded the highest rating by Morningstar. HNDL is rated 5-stars 1 as of 1/31/2021 out of 518 funds in the Morningstar US Allocation – 30% to 50% Equity category, based on three-year risk-adjusted returns.

HNDL is a first-of-its-kind target distribution ETF designed to seek investment results that correlate generally, before fees and expenses, to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq 7HANDL Index. The index is split into two components, with a 50% allocation to fixed income and equity ETFs (the “Core Portfolio”) and a 50% allocation to a “Dorsey Wright Explore Portfolio,” a tactical allocation with U.S. fixed-income, U.S. blend, U.S. equity and U.S. alternative assets, or categories that have historically provided high levels of income.

HNDL has adopted a policy to pay monthly distributions on Fund shares at a target rate that represents an annualized payout of approximately 7.0% on the Fund’s per-share net asset value on the date of a distribution’s declaration. All or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital.

For more information on HNDL and Strategy Share’s ETF offerings, please visit: www.StrategySharesETFs.com.

About Strategy Shares

Strategy Shares is a family of exchange traded funds (ETFs) focused on bringing unique strategies to the ETF marketplace. Currently, Strategy Shares offers two ETFs: the Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL) and the Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO). For more information on Strategy Shares and its fund offerings, please visit: www.StrategySharesETFs.com.

