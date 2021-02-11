Misonix to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that Misonix Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostics Tools Conference

Dates: February 17th and 18th

Management will host a presentation on Wednesday, February 17th at 2:00 p.m. EST

10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Dates: February 24th, 25th and 26th

Management will host a fireside chat on Friday, February 26th at 8:00 a.m. EST

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative. Alternatively, please contact Misonix’s investor relations at mson@jcir.com.