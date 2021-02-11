Jill Golder Rejoins IZEA Board of Directors

Former Chief Financial Officer of Cracker Barrel brings 30+ years of Fortune 500 Experience to the Company

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced the addition of Jill Golder to the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Golder served as the Chief Financial Officer for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NYSE:CBRL) until her retirement on December 31, 2020. As Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Golder managed all areas of Corporate Finance, Accounting, Investor Relations, Internal Audit, Strategic Planning and Information Technology for the company. Ms. Golder currently serves as a Board Member for ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM), a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of facility solutions with offices throughout the United States and various international locations.



Ms. Golder has 31 years of finance, accounting and corporate governance experience and has served in numerous leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Cracker Barrel, she was Chief Financial Officer for Ruby Tuesday. She served as Chief Financial Officer for Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants prior to Ruby Tuesday. Ms. Golder spent 23 years at Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI), holding progressively more responsible positions in finance. During her last 10 years with Darden, Ms. Golder held the position of Senior Vice President, Finance, leading finance for brands including Olive Garden, Red Lobster and the Specialty Restaurant Group. Earlier in her career, she served in strategic planning, corporate analysis, and finance roles with Domino’s Pizza and Walt Disney World.

Ms. Golder served on IZEA’s Board of Directors from 2015 to 2019. She stepped down due to competing job priorities, at the time serving as CFO of Cracker Barrel as well as participating on several Boards.

“We are delighted to welcome Jill Golder back to the IZEA Board of Directors,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Jill was with us through our formative years as a public company, originally joining IZEA prior to our up-listing to NASDAQ. She assisted our leadership team and Board in laying strong groundwork for IZEA’s foundation, which has allowed it to grow into the company it is today. Jill brings extensive experience in public finance, accounting, and governance at some of the world’s largest organizations. We look to forward to her contributions as we embark on an ambitious next phase of growth.”