Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Study Finds Millennials and Gen Zers View Their Overall Financial Situations Positively

While respondents remain optimistic when it comes to their finances, 43% said they frequently have trouble paying everyday living expenses, with 19% saying it happens to them “constantly.” Despite this, 58% of respondents think their generation’s level of financial stability is actually better than that of previous generations.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new WSFS Bank Study of Millennials and Gen Z consumers, 65% of respondents describe their overall financial situation as either “good” or “excellent,” and six in 10 (58%) are optimistic that they’ll achieve their financial goals one day. The nationwide study asked 2,005 people between the ages of 18-40 to describe their financial fears and goals, as well as how their experiences have been informed by previous generations.

“While overspending is often the first thing that pops into consumers’ minds when they think of financial troubles, financial stagnation has played just as large a role in recent years, especially for younger generations,” said Vernita Dorsey, SVP and Director of Community Strategy at WSFS Bank. “Despite the challenges faced, these generations still view their overall financial situations positively, and with the help of online resources and financial institutions they can increase their money management and financial acumen.”

Financial Lessons

When it comes to financial literacy, 61% of respondents agreed that most of what they’ve learned about finance was through osmosis, with 75% of men agreeing compared to 49% of women.

For financial lessons they learned from others, parents topped the list of sources at 36%, followed by romantic partners (33%), grandparents (31%), teachers (29%) and siblings (27%), while 23% said they learned these skills in school and just 17% from their bank or financial institution.

“With only 23% of respondents saying they learned financial skills in school, it is clear a financial literacy gap exists that, if addressed, could help build solid foundations prior to reaching adulthood,” said Dorsey. “It’s important to address these educational gaps so future generations are more comfortable discussing and learning about finance from trusted family members and teachers, and to use the resources their financial institutions offer, so they are less likely to feel like they’re on their own to figure things out.”