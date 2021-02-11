Jersey City, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "FCC Catalyst Market" by Product (Gasoline Sulfur Reduction, Maximum Bottoms Conversion, Maximum Light Olefins, Maximum Middle Distillates, and Others), by Application (application), by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global FCC Catalyst Market was valued at USD 2.59 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.41 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.

- The increasing adoption of FCC Catalysts among the petroleum industry due to its ability to produce premium quality gasoline and a rise in capital spending in the oil & gas industry and petroleum refining activities are expected to fuel the FCC Catalyst Market over the predicted years

Global FCC Catalyst Market Overview

The increasing adoption of FCC Catalysts among the petroleum industry due to its ability to produce premium quality gasoline is expected to fuel the FCC Catalyst Market over the predicted years. Since it is a substitute for the primitive thermal cracking method, the FCC Catalyst Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period. Also, a rise in capital spending in the oil & gas industry and petroleum refining activities, and increasing investment of the government are predicted to drive the market during the forecasted period.

The major players in the market are BASF SE, WR Grace & Co-Conn, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, JGC Catalysts & Chemicals Co., Ltd., Haldor Topsoe A/S, ReZel Catalysts, Clariant International Ltd., Anten Chemical Co., Ltd., and SINOCATA.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global FCC Catalyst Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

FCC Catalyst Market by Product

Gasoline Sulfur Reduction



Maximum Bottoms Conversion



Maximum Light Olefins



Maximum Middle Distillates



Others

FCC Catalyst Market by Application

Residue



Vacuum Gas Oil



Others

FCC Catalyst Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

