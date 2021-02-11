Issue of Equity

The Company has today allotted 276,440 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its dividend re-investment scheme (“DRIS”) to Shareholders of the Company who elected to receive Ordinary Shares instead of the dividend of 2.65p per Ordinary Share paid today.

The offer price at which the 276,440 Ordinary Shares were allotted was 90.03p per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIS on the basis of the last reported Ex-Dividend net asset value of an Ordinary Share in the Company as at 22 January 2021, announced on 26 January 2021.

Further information regarding the DRIS can be found in the DRIS mandate available on the Company's at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available and on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Following this allotment, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 227,251,946 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 227,251,946. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Terms defined in the DRIS Mandate have the same meaning where used in this announcement.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan.Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 3893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31