 

Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (Theratechnologies), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies announced, today that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

A conference call will be held on February 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a “listen-only” basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-400-1697 (toll free) or 1-703-736-7400 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ndpjwpm. Audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 12:00 p.m. (ET) until March 04, 2021, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (North America) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) and by entering the access code: 8274898. The audio replay is also available until February 25, 2022 on https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ndpjwpm.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
617-356-1009
lgibson@theratech.com





