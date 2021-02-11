Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (Theratechnologies), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies announced, today that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



A conference call will be held on February 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a “listen-only” basis.