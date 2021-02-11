Auction details Inflation-linked bonds

Auction date February 18, 2021

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2030-06-01 3114 SE0013748258 0.125% 750 2026-06-01 3112 ﻿SE0008014062 0.125% 500

Settlement date February 22, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on February 18, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

fo@riksgalden.se