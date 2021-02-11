Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in North Media A/S

Company announcement No 03-2021

11 February 2021





This is a correction of previous announcement because an attachment was missing:

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.