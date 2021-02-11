LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTC Pink:PMPG) announced today that talks with the City of Port Lavaca, Texas have resumed in regard to the development of 48 plus acres of City owned waterfront property. PMPG have executed a letter with the City of Port Lavaca that agrees in principle only to enter into a P3 Public/Private Partnership combined with an Agreement to promote Economic Development on behalf of the Municipality. “The multi-faceted development project goes beyond the obvious initial economic stimulus to the municipality; it creates a long-term regional resort destination,” states, Greg J Goulas, Senior VP of Development.



The Development team has provided preliminary site-plans and architectural renderings to the City for the Bison Bay Business District development. “Developing a project of this size takes time, city planning, and numerous approvals from several municipalities,” also stated Mr. Goulas. This Partnership will include a land swap in exchange for much needed additional infrastructure improvements provided by the joint venture. The Initial Bison Bay District plans includes retail space, residential condos above retail w/water-views, restaurants, a marina, brick paved boardwalk along shore line with new sand beaches and two mid-rise apartment complexes.