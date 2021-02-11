 

Shareholder Updates Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront Commercial/Retail Real Estate Development

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTC Pink:PMPG) announced today that talks with the City of Port Lavaca, Texas have resumed in regard to the development of 48 plus acres of City owned waterfront property. PMPG have executed a letter with the City of Port Lavaca that agrees in principle only to enter into a P3 Public/Private Partnership combined with an Agreement to promote Economic Development on behalf of the Municipality. “The multi-faceted development project goes beyond the obvious initial economic stimulus to the municipality; it creates a long-term regional resort destination,” states, Greg J Goulas, Senior VP of Development.

The Development team has provided preliminary site-plans and architectural renderings to the City for the Bison Bay Business District development. “Developing a project of this size takes time, city planning, and numerous approvals from several municipalities,” also stated Mr. Goulas. This Partnership will include a land swap in exchange for much needed additional infrastructure improvements provided by the joint venture. The Initial Bison Bay District plans includes retail space, residential condos above retail w/water-views, restaurants, a marina, brick paved boardwalk along shore line with new sand beaches and two mid-rise apartment complexes.

OTHER PMPG UPDATES:

  • PMPG executed a joint venture contract with NPI Mobile to create SmartRoad Turtle, LLC (SRT)
  • SRT continues talks to finalize a Letter of Intent with a global manufacturer for manufacturing and distribution

Safe Harbor Statement:
Except for historical information, certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors.

CONTACT:
Tony Hicks

Chairman and CEO

www.pmpginc.com
info@pmpginc.com
(818) 798-1878

 




