 

Sievi Capital Plc Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 30 %

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release, 11 February 2021 at 5:25 pm EET

 

Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 30 %


Sievi Capital Plc has received on 11 February 2021 the following notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Jussi Capital Oy, according to which their total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has decreased below thirty percent (30 %) on 11 February 2021.

Jussi Capital Oy’s ownership of Sievi Capital Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

  % of
shares and voting rights 		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments 		Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 29.96 - 29.96 57 974 409
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 43.39 - 43.39 -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009008924 17 370 000 - 29.96 -
SUBTOTAL A 17 370 000 - 29.96 -

 

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
  

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi


Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.

 




