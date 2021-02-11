Sievi Capital Plc

Stock exchange release, 11 February 2021 at 5:25 pm EET



Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 30 %



Sievi Capital Plc has received on 11 February 2021 the following notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Jussi Capital Oy, according to which their total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has decreased below thirty percent (30 %) on 11 February 2021.