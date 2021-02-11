 

Spezia Calcio Announces the Acquisition of the Club by The Platek Family

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 16:44  |  45   |   |   

LA SPEZIA, Italy, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spezia Calcio organization is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the Club by The Platek Family. 

The Platek Family includes brothers Robert and Philip Platek; Robert's wife, Laurie Platek; and Robert's children, Amanda, Caroline, and Robert Jr. The Family are long-time, avid supporters of Serie A football, and look forward to embarking on generational support of the Club. The Platek Family hails from New York. 

The Platek Family writes: "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Spezia Calcio. Serie A football is in an elite class of its own, and it has been our long-held ambition to find the right opportunity to partner with a special Club in Italy. From the time of our initial conversations, we have been extremely aligned with the mission, ethos, and ethic of Spezia Calcio. The Club embodies the hard-work and humility espoused by the people of the surrounding area - values shared by our family. We are humbled by this opportunity to become stewards of the Club. As a family, we are proud to play a small role in helping the team to grow, achieve further success and make the fans proud." 

Mr. Gabriele Volpi, chairman of Orlean Invest Holding, states: "We provided the Club and the city with all the support we could give. We are very pleased now that the new investors, The Platek Family, can continue our efforts and enhance the mission of the Club. Thanks to their experience in the sector, we have no doubt they will realize synergies in the attractive and complex world of soccer."

Philip Platek, the new Vice-Chairman of Spezia, writes: "On behalf of our family, we are honored to carry on the tradition of Spezia Calcio, a team that has fought hard to earn its place in Serie A. We are excited to align ourselves with the loyal fans of Gli Aquilotti now, and in the years to come."

It was important for the Family to keep in place the current management team that achieved the Club's promotion from Serie B. As such, all Club management, including current President, Stefano Chisoli, Sport Director, Mauro Meluso and Manager, Vincenzo Italiano will remain in their positions.

The Platek Family looks forward to meeting Mayor Peracchini, the Spezia fan groups and other individuals critical to the Club's success to discuss many areas of future collaboration. Such meetings have not been possible to date due to confidentiality and out of respect for Mr. Volpi.

This is a personal investment by The Platek Family and it is not affiliated with MSD Capital.

All inquiries may be directed to the Spezia Calcio Press Office, press@acspezia.com

Related Images

the-platek-family.jpg
The Platek Family
Amanda, Robert Sr., Robert Jr., Laurie, and Caroline Platek

Related Links

https://www.acspezia.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spezia Calcio Announces the Acquisition of the Club by The Platek Family LA SPEZIA, Italy, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Spezia Calcio organization is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the Club by The Platek Family.  The Platek Family includes brothers Robert and Philip Platek; Robert's wife, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Why Online Gaming Companies Are Thriving In Spite of the Pandemic
Director, Producer and Philanthropist Steven Spielberg Announced as the 2021 Genesis Prize Laureate
Akastor ASA: Fourth Quarter Results 2020
That's 60's showing Valentine's Day some love with ad-free music channel on Freeview
Tennis Australia and Infosys Reimagine Digital Experience for Australian Open Virtual Audience
IIT Madras, India's Premier Educational Institution, Invites Applications from ASEAN Countries for ...
Positivity Around Vaccine Roll-Out and Future Availability Leads to Improved Perceptions on Whole ...
Aon and Chubb Launch New Digital Insurance Platform in France for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
Gas Sensors Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently ...
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods