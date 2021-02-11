Jingsu Pu Rejoins MetLife Investment Management as Global Head of Insurance Strategy & Solutions and Head of Institutional Client Group, Asia Ex-Japan

Pu joins as a senior member of the global Insurance Asset Management team responsible for leading MIM’s efforts on insurance strategy portfolios and solutions globally. Additionally, Pu, to be based in Hong Kong, will spearhead client and business development for MIM’s ICG group in Asia, excluding Japan, with a particular focus on Hong Kong, China, Korea and Southeast Asia. He will report to Ruth Farrugia, global head of Insurance Asset Management and Matt Mosca, global head of ICG.

MetLife Investment Management (MIM) , the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced that Jingsu Pu has rejoined the firm as global head of Insurance Strategy & Solutions and head of Institutional Client Group (ICG), Asia, excluding Japan.

Pu first joined MetLife’s global portfolio management team in 2010 with responsibility for developing and implementing investment strategies across the company’s international general account portfolios. In 2016, he moved to Hong Kong to head the firm’s Asia portfolio management group, departing for a short time in 2019 for a brief stint as chief investment officer at a China-based insurance company.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Jingsu back to the team in this larger leadership role,” said Steven J. Goulart, president of MetLife Investment Management and chief investment officer of MetLife, Inc. “His significant insurance industry knowledge, global experience, and familiarity with our approach will be vital as we continue to build MIM’s asset management business and grow our presence in Asia.”

MIM’s Insurance Asset Management group manages investments for a range of life and property and casualty insurance companies globally, and is also responsible for overall portfolio management of MetLife’s general account investment strategy and execution. The Insurance Asset Management group provides value-added capabilities including strategic asset allocation, portfolio optimizations, and other insurance advisory services.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and as of December 31, 2020 had $659.6 billion in total assets under management.1 For more information, visit https://investments.metlife.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, such as “will,” and “continue” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

1 At estimated fair value. Includes MetLife general account and separate account assets and unaffiliated / third party assets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005667/en/