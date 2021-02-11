 

Jingsu Pu Rejoins MetLife Investment Management as Global Head of Insurance Strategy & Solutions and Head of Institutional Client Group, Asia Ex-Japan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 16:53  |  38   |   |   

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced that Jingsu Pu has rejoined the firm as global head of Insurance Strategy & Solutions and head of Institutional Client Group (ICG), Asia, excluding Japan.

Pu joins as a senior member of the global Insurance Asset Management team responsible for leading MIM’s efforts on insurance strategy portfolios and solutions globally. Additionally, Pu, to be based in Hong Kong, will spearhead client and business development for MIM’s ICG group in Asia, excluding Japan, with a particular focus on Hong Kong, China, Korea and Southeast Asia. He will report to Ruth Farrugia, global head of Insurance Asset Management and Matt Mosca, global head of ICG.

Pu first joined MetLife’s global portfolio management team in 2010 with responsibility for developing and implementing investment strategies across the company’s international general account portfolios. In 2016, he moved to Hong Kong to head the firm’s Asia portfolio management group, departing for a short time in 2019 for a brief stint as chief investment officer at a China-based insurance company.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Jingsu back to the team in this larger leadership role,” said Steven J. Goulart, president of MetLife Investment Management and chief investment officer of MetLife, Inc. “His significant insurance industry knowledge, global experience, and familiarity with our approach will be vital as we continue to build MIM’s asset management business and grow our presence in Asia.”

MIM’s Insurance Asset Management group manages investments for a range of life and property and casualty insurance companies globally, and is also responsible for overall portfolio management of MetLife’s general account investment strategy and execution. The Insurance Asset Management group provides value-added capabilities including strategic asset allocation, portfolio optimizations, and other insurance advisory services.

About MetLife Investment Management
 MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and as of December 31, 2020 had $659.6 billion in total assets under management.1 For more information, visit https://investments.metlife.com.

About MetLife
 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
 The forward-looking statements in this news release, such as “will,” and “continue” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

1 At estimated fair value. Includes MetLife general account and separate account assets and unaffiliated / third party assets.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jingsu Pu Rejoins MetLife Investment Management as Global Head of Insurance Strategy & Solutions and Head of Institutional Client Group, Asia Ex-Japan MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced that Jingsu Pu has rejoined the firm as global head of Insurance Strategy & Solutions and head of Institutional Client …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial ...
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to Nearly 12,000 Dow Retirees and Beneficiaries
03.02.21
MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Update Video
03.02.21
MetLife Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
02.02.21
MetLife Named a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality’
01.02.21
MetLife Named to World’s Most Admired Companies List by Fortune Magazine
27.01.21
MetLife CEO and CFO to Speak at Bank of America 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference
27.01.21
MetLife Named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
26.01.21
MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to 13,500 Lockheed Martin Retirees and Beneficiaries
25.01.21
MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to Nearly 5,200 Weyerhaeuser Retirees and Beneficiaries
14.01.21
MetLife Names Merrilee Matchett as Head of Global Customer Service & Operations