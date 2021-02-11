 

Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 17:00  |  53   |   |   

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 p.m. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of February 26 in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc.

Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2021 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

  Q1 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
       
  Date : Thursday, February 25, 2021
  Time : 4:15 PM
  Dial-in numbers : 1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471
  Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors 
       
  CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
       
  Availability dates : February 25 (7:30 PM) to March 11 (11:59 PM)
  Access telephone numbers : 1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367
  Access code : 5584867

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2021 fiscal year, for your information:

  2021 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS  
       
  2nd quarter : Wednesday, June 9, 2021
  3rd quarter : Wednesday, September 8, 2021
  4th quarter : Thursday, December 9, 2021

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - On Thursday, February 25, 2021, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 p.m. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results
MicroVision, Inc. Announces Progress on its Automotive Long Range Lidar A-Sample
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units