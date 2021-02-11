Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 p.m. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of February 26 in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc.

Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2021 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.