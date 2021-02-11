 

Addus Homecare Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Frisco, Texas , Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, announced today that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after the market close.

Addus will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Joining the call from the Company will be Dirk Allison, President and CEO, Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Brad Bickham, Executive Vice President and COO. The toll-free dial-in number is (877) 930-8289 (international dial-in number is (253) 336-8714), pass code 9398711. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on March 5, 2021, by dialing (855) 859‑2056 (international dial-in number is (404) 537‑3406) and entering pass code 9398711.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare’s conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 212 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com. 

CONTACT: Contacts:

Brian W. Poff
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer
Addus HomeCare Corporation
(469) 535-8200
investorrelations@addus.com

Dru Anderson
Corporate Communications, Inc.
(615) 324-7346
dru.anderson@cci-ir.com



