 

Connectyx Announces Key Biotech Industry Veterans to Management Team

Expertise in Clinical Development, Regulatory Affairs and Manufacturing Represented

Boca Raton, Fla, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC: CTYX) (“Connectyx” or the “Company”), Connectyx announced today the addition of three industry veterans to the company’s management team. I Richard Garr will be joining the Company as chief executive officer and general counsel, Ron Bordens Ph.D. has been named executive vice president of technical operations and manufacturing, and Michael Grace Ph.D. has agreed to become chairman of the scientific advisory board. Paul M. Michaels will continue as executive chairman and president of Connectyx; and Dr. Barry Ginsberg will continue as vice chairman and chief strategy officer.

Chairman Michaels noted, “When I began the journey as interim chief executive officer, I knew that as the company progressed, more world-class talent would be needed. Both Richard and Ron have been working with the Company in an advisory capacity for the past 6 months and have already significantly contributed to our progress. We welcome their addition to the management team as we begin to prepare our programs for the clinic, and I look forward to working closely with these accomplished industry professionals.”

About I Richard Garr, CEO and General Counsel

Mr. Garr was former president & CEO and general counsel, Neuralstem Inc. (1997-2016), where he had responsibility and oversight worldwide for all operations of a leading regenerative medicine company including: IP portfolio prosecution; defense and management; worldwide regulatory affairs; worldwide licensing and business development and collaborations; capital raises; social media and public relations programs. Mr. Garr is also the founder and managing partner of Access Hope CRO, the first CRO dedicated exclusively to Right to Try treatment programs, at scale, to accelerate drug development. Mr. Garr’s nonprofit affiliations and work include: a co-founding director of the Starlight Mid Atlantic Foundation; The First Star Foundation and the First Star Institute; a group of charities involved in helping seriously ill children and abused and neglected children; a director on the National Advisory Counsel for Right To Try; a group involved in expanding access to clinical trial stage treatments for dying patients; in addition to considerable work with, and for, various state chapters of the ALS Society of America, the National Brain Tumor Foundation and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

