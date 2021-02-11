 

Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: G4S plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii: Type 1 & Type 3 disclosure as per the Transparency Directive II regulation X
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Schroders plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 10.02.2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11.02.2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% 1,551,594,436
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		5.445% 0.250% 5.695%  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
 (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62   Below 5%   Below 5%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A Below 5% Below 5%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% Below 5%
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 Below 5% Below 5%
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Schroders plc      
Schroder Administration Limited      
Schroder International Holdings Limited      
Schroder Investment Management Limited      
       
Schroders plc      
Schroder Administration Limited      
Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited      
Schroder & Co. Limited      
       
Schroders plc      
Schroder Administration Limited      
Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited      
Schroders (C.I.) Limited      
       
Schroders plc      
Schroder Administration Limited      
Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited      
Schroder Wealth
Management (US)
Limited 		     
Schroders plc      
Schroder Administration Limited      
Schroder International Holdings Limited      
Schroder US Holdings Inc.      
Schroder Investment Management North America Inc.      
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completion London
Date of completion 11.02.2021



Wertpapier


