Thrombocytopenia Market to Exhibit CAGR of 4.69% for the Study Period of 2018-2030, Backed by Expected Launch of Emerging Therapies, Reports DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --DelveInsight's " Thrombocytopenia Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Thrombocytopenia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Thrombocytopenia market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Thrombocytopenia market report also proffers an analysis of recent Thrombocytopenia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

- Thrombocytopenia Treatment Market is expected to experience robust expansion due to the rise in patient pool and availability of products

Some of the vital points from the Thrombocytopenia Market Research Report

Thrombocytopenia Market is expected to experience considerable growth, and this is attributable to the rise in the Thrombocytopenia patient pool, availability of products, and the anticipated launch of emerging therapies.

Market players such as Sanofi, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Sobi, Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Amgen, Novartis, Zenyaku Kogyo, UCB Biopharma, Principia Biopharma, Baxalta, Takeda, Argenx, GC Pharma, Omeros Corporation, Biotest, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Cellphire, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, ILTOO Pharma, Genosco , and several others are involved in developing Thrombocytopenia therapies.

, and several others are involved in developing Thrombocytopenia therapies. Thrombocytopenia market might experience significant growth due to the expected launch of upcoming therapies such as Rozanolixizumab (UCB7665); Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008); BAX930; Efgartigimod (ARGX-113); Cablivi (caplacizumab); Tavalisse/Tavlesse (Fostamatinib); Doptelet (Avatrombopag); Nplate (Romiplostim); and Mulpleta (lusutrombopag), and others.

For additional information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Thrombocytopenia Therapeutics Market Analysis

Thrombocytopenia is a condition in which the blood has a lower than a normal number of platelets. The condition can be inherited or acquired. Thrombocytopenia causes, sometimes, are not known. The main Thrombocytopenia symptoms include mild-to-severe bleeding. Bleeding can occur inside the body or underneath the skin, or from the skin's surface. As per DelveInsight's analysts, the total number of Thrombocytopenia cases in the 7MM was 1,653,934 in 2020. The Thrombocytopenia cases are expected to increase throughout the study period of 2018–2030 with a decent CAGR.

The Thrombocytopenia Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP)

Prevalent Cases of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

Prevalent Cases of Thrombocytopenia in Chronic Liver Disease

Incident Cases of Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia

Number of Cases of Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia

Total Cases of Thrombocytopenia

Request sample report for more insights @ Thrombocytopenia Market Insight

Thrombocytopenia Treatment Market

Thrombocytopenia treatment depends on its cause and severity. The main goal of Thrombocytopenia treatment is to prevent death and disability caused by bleeding. If the condition is mild, the patient may not need treatment.

One treatment approach is a direct treatment to the etiology of thrombocytopenia. Unfortunately, only in a minority of cases is the etiology of thrombocytopenia exact and the cause found. In a case of severe bleeding, if the thrombocytopenia etiology is not known but not thought to be immunologic, platelet transfusion can be used to proffer an immediate platelet increase.

Patients with inherited thrombocytopenia have been treated with platelet transfusions. The option of allogeneic stem cell transplantation is reserved for inherited thrombocytopenia with a high risk of marrow failure or a rising risk of acute leukemia.

Many Immune Thrombocytopenia cases (ITP) can be left untreated, and spontaneous remission in children is common. If therapy is required, the first-line treatment option is generally corticosteroids. The most effective second-line treatment option is splenectomy. Further, second-line treatment options with documented evidence of efficacy comprise various agents: azathioprine, cyclosporine, cyclophosphamide, danazol, dexamethasone, vinca alkaloids, mycophenolate mofetil, rituximab, and thrombopoietin-receptor agonists.

The use of thrombopoietin-receptor agonists is an effective and safe second-line treatment strategy. Two thrombopoietin-receptor agonists were authorized to treat chronic ITP in adults by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2008 and have been utilized extensively for chronic ITP treatment in relapsed and refractory patients. These were romiplostim, a thrombopoietin mimetic formed from peptides (peptibody), and eltrombopag (a small molecule, non-peptide).

The mainstay of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) treatment is plasmapheresis with plasma replacement. Other treatment modalities in non-responders to plasmapheresis include immune-suppression, not limited to high dose steroids and B-cell depleting agents (e.g., rituximab).

Thrombocytopenia Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

Thrombocytopenia pipeline possesses potential drugs in mid-stage developments to be approved soon. The major key players enumerated below can create a significant positive shift in Thrombocytopenia market size.

Rozanolixizumab (UCB7665): UCB Biopharma

Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008): Principia Biopharma

TAK-755 (BAX930/ SHP655 ): Baxalta/Takeda

): Baxalta/Takeda Efgartigimod (ARGX-113): Argenx

GC5101B (GC5107A, IV-Globulin SN Inj. 10%): GC Pharma

Narsoplimab (OMS721): Omeros Corporation

BT-595: Biotest

TAK-079: Millennium Pharmaceuticals/Takeda

Thrombosomes: Cellphire

M254 (Hypersialylated IgG): Momenta Pharmaceuticals

BIVV020: Sanofi

Interleukin 2: ILTOO Pharma

SKI-O-703: Genosco (Subsidiary of Oscotec)

And others.

Concluding thoughts on Thrombocytopenia Market Growth

Thrombocytopenia Market Drivers

More efficacious therapies - Emerging therapies with novel mechanisms of action target the different patient groups of thrombocytopenia and improved drug delivery mechanisms to increase patient compliance.

- Emerging therapies with novel mechanisms of action target the different patient groups of thrombocytopenia and improved drug delivery mechanisms to increase patient compliance. Increase in Thrombocytopenia cases - Rise in the cases due to various risk factors such as rise in chemotherapy use, chronic liver disease, and others.

- Rise in the cases due to various risk factors such as rise in chemotherapy use, chronic liver disease, and others. High chances of drug approvals - The most common type of thrombocytopenia is ITP, which is highly prevalent. Whereas CIT (Chemotherapy-Induced Thrombocytopenia) occurs in patients with cancer due to chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Thrombocytopenia in patients with CLD is growing rapidly, increasing cases of HCV infections among them. These areas may lead to approval of the upcoming therapies with an intent to boost the market.

- The most common type of thrombocytopenia is ITP, which is highly prevalent. Whereas CIT (Chemotherapy-Induced Thrombocytopenia) occurs in patients with cancer due to chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Thrombocytopenia in patients with CLD is growing rapidly, increasing cases of HCV infections among them. These areas may lead to approval of the upcoming therapies with an intent to boost the market. Increase in patient compliance - Novel therapies for the treatment of refractory patients. The vast risk factors causing thrombocytopenia offers an excellent opportunity for emerging therapies to target specific disease populations.

Novel therapies for the treatment of refractory patients. The vast risk factors causing thrombocytopenia offers an excellent opportunity for emerging therapies to target specific disease populations. Robust pipeline - Identification of new drug targets will boost novel therapies' entry into the Thrombocytopenia market.

Thrombocytopenia Market Barriers

Economic burden - Strict pricing and reimbursement policies.

Strict pricing and reimbursement policies. Low disease awareness and delay in diagnosis - Currently, no cure is available for congenital thrombocytopenia.

Currently, no cure is available for congenital thrombocytopenia. Complications associated with current therapies - Adverse events associated with the available therapies such as corticosteroids, which causes mood swings, difficulty sleeping, weight gain, hypertension, diabetes, gastric irritation, skin thinning, and osteoporosis.

Scope of the Thrombocytopenia Market Insight

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030). Thrombocytopenia Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Thrombocytopenia Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Leading Market Companies investigating its candidates for Thrombocytopenia: Sanofi, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Sobi, Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Amgen, Novartis, Zenyaku Kogyo, UCB Biopharma, Principia Biopharma, Baxalta, Takeda, Argenx, GC Pharma, Omeros Corporation, Biotest, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Cellphire, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, ILTOO Pharma, Genosco, and several others.

Sanofi, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Sobi, Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Amgen, Novartis, Zenyaku Kogyo, UCB Biopharma, Principia Biopharma, Baxalta, Takeda, Argenx, GC Pharma, Omeros Corporation, Biotest, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Cellphire, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, ILTOO Pharma, Genosco, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Thrombocytopenia Market Size Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights on Thrombocytopenia 2 Executive Summary of Thrombocytopenia 3 Thrombocytopenia Market Overview at a Glance 4 Disease Background and Overview: Thrombocytopenia 5 Thrombocytopenia Patient Journey 6 Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 United States Epidemiology 6.2 EU5 Countries Epidemiology 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 United Kingdom 6.3 Japan Epidemiology 7 Thrombocytopenia Treatment 8 Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs 9 Thrombocytopenia Marketed Drugs 9.1 Cablivi (Caplacizumab/ALX-0081): Sanofi (Ablynx) 9.2 Tavalisse (Fostamatinib): Rigel Pharmaceuticals/Kissei Pharmaceutical 9.3 Doptelet (Avatrombopag): Sobi (Dova Pharmaceuticals) 9.4 Mulpleta/Mulpleo (Lusutrombopag): Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 9.5 Nplate (Romiplostim, AMG-531): Amgen 9.6 Promacta (eltrombopag): Novartis 9.7 Rituxan (rituximab): Zenyaku Kogyo 10 Thrombocytopenia Emerging Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 Rozanolixizumab (UCB7665): UCB Biopharma 10.3 Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008): Principia Biopharma 10.4 TAK-755 (BAX930/SHP655): Baxalta/Takeda 10.5 Efgartigimod (ARGX-113): Argenx 10.6 GC5101B (GC5107A, IV-Globulin SN Inj. 10%): GC Pharma 10.7 Narsoplimab (OMS721): Omeros Corporation 10.8 BT-595: Biotest 10.9 TAK-079: Millennium Pharmaceuticals/Takeda 10.10 Thrombosomes: Cellphire 10.11 M254 (Hypersialylated IgG): Momenta Pharmaceuticals 10.12 BIVV020: Sanofi 10.13 Interleukin 2: ILTOO Pharma 10.14 SKI-O-703: Genosco (Subsidiary of Oscotec) 11 7MM Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis 12 United States Thrombocytopenia Market Outlook 13 EU-5 Thrombocytopenia Market Outlook 13.1 Germany Market Size 13.2 France Market Size 13.3 Italy Market Size 13.4 Spain Market Size 13.5 United Kingdom Market Size 14 Japan Thrombocytopenia Market Outlook 15 Thrombocytopenia Market Drivers 16 Thrombocytopenia Market Barriers 17 SWOT Analysis 18 Reimbursement and Thrombocytopenia Market Access 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

Browse detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Thrombocytopenia Market Size Report

View Related Reports

Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Forecast Analysis

DelveInsight's Thrombocytopenia - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Thrombocytopenia in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Analysis

Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Thrombocytopenia market.

Thrombocytopenia Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020

Thrombocytopenia - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020 " report by DelveInsight offers comprehensive insights on marketed and Phase III products for Thrombocytopenia.

Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia Market Analysis

DelveInsight's Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis

DelveInsight's Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Analysis

DelveInsight' s Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Endocarditis Market Analysis

DelveInsight's Endocarditis disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Analysis

DelveInsight' s Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Ambulatory Arrhythmia monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Ambulatory Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025 report delivers an in-depth understanding of Ambulatory Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices.

Neuroendoscopy Market Analysis

Neuroendoscopy Market Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Neuroendoscopy Market and the historical and forecasted epidemiology.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg