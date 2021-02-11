 

Keysight Technologies Enhances Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence Platform with High-Speed Computer Vision

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the latest release of the Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) platform that enables organizations to automate the testing of high-speed applications which optimizes the delivery and quality of digital products.

Eggplant DAI is the first artificial intelligence (AI) -driven automation solution to integrate computer vision to test and evaluate high-speed iOS applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In a digital world, users demand a flawless experience from software and applications. Keysight’s enhanced DAI platform enables enterprises to automate and test high-speed iOS applications through a new real-time Computer Vision service. The Eggplant DAI platform recognizes visual information and responds to changes with millisecond accuracy, simulating and testing the actual experience. This dramatically improves the performance of applications that require an immediate reaction, including gaming, autonomous vehicles, financial trading platforms and medical systems.

Eggplant DAI is the first artificial intelligence (AI) -driven automation solution to integrate computer vision to test and evaluate high-speed iOS applications. This capability will be rolled out to additional operating systems in the future.

New enhancements to the Eggplant DAI platform include:

  • Enhanced self-healing test assets: Uses AI to automatically add new image variants as the underlying application under test evolves, further reducing the cost of asset maintenance.
  • Interactive Insights from Real Users: Provides access to data insights spanning bounces, conversions, demographics, duration, load time, page impressions, revenue and session analytics. The new reports include enhanced visualization and filtering capabilities.

“Delivering digital experiences that delight now determines business success,” stated Gareth Smith, Eggplant General Manager. “Organizations finally have a way to meet the needs of the most sophisticated users who will not tolerate even the slightest glitch or performance issue. These enhancements demonstrate our proven ability to automate every aspect of the testing lifecycle intelligently."

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

