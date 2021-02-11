Gold’n Futures retains Red Cloud to provide Corporate Advisory Services

The engagement of Red Cloud will assist with introducing the Company to a broader investor base, provide improved access to equity capital markets, and provide access to corporate advisory/investment banking services in support of any potential transaction activity.

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (the " Company ”), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (collectively referred to as “ Red Cloud ”) to provide the company with a range of corporate advisory services.

About Red Cloud

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-registered broker dealer focused on providing unique and innovative financing alternatives, growth opportunities, and market exposure for select mining companies.

The Red Cloud team has a mix of technical and financial expertise with over 300 cumulative years of combined mining and corporate finance experience. Working as an extension of management, the Red Cloud team uses its global network of mining and capital markets professionals and extensive in-house experience in the many facets of the mining business to help companies identify sources of capital and quality actionable merger, acquisition and divestiture opportunities, and to generate and maintain important relationships with key investors.

Company Update

The Company has commissioned a 43-101 report, which will summarize the historical work performed on the Hercules property. Once the 43-101 is complete, the Company will begin compilation and tabling of the historical data in preparation for constructing a current resource block model. Structural and geological modelling of the gold zones will be an integral component of this compilation to identify domains of gold mineralization. The Company will also undertake a program of core re-sampling as past sampling intervals were not consistently extended to the shoulders of a sample or sample intervals.

To date, the work completed on the property forms an extensive database, including grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and a drill hole database that includes historic drilling of 497 holes totalling 106,931 metres. More than 2,000 grab and channel samples were collected from the property.

Property Highlights

Direct road access and large continuous land package

o in close proximity (~70 km) to Greenstone Gold Mines Hardrock Deposit (4.2 Moz)