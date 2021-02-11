 

Gold’n Futures retains Red Cloud to provide Corporate Advisory Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 17:25  |  59   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (the "Company”), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (collectively referred to as “Red Cloud”) to provide the company with a range of corporate advisory services.

The engagement of Red Cloud will assist with introducing the Company to a broader investor base, provide improved access to equity capital markets, and provide access to corporate advisory/investment banking services in support of any potential transaction activity.

About Red Cloud

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-registered broker dealer focused on providing unique and innovative financing alternatives, growth opportunities, and market exposure for select mining companies.

The Red Cloud team has a mix of technical and financial expertise with over 300 cumulative years of combined mining and corporate finance experience. Working as an extension of management, the Red Cloud team uses its global network of mining and capital markets professionals and extensive in-house experience in the many facets of the mining business to help companies identify sources of capital and quality actionable merger, acquisition and divestiture opportunities, and to generate and maintain important relationships with key investors.

Company Update

The Company has commissioned a 43-101 report, which will summarize the historical work performed on the Hercules property. Once the 43-101 is complete, the Company will begin compilation and tabling of the historical data in preparation for constructing a current resource block model. Structural and geological modelling of the gold zones will be an integral component of this compilation to identify domains of gold mineralization. The Company will also undertake a program of core re-sampling as past sampling intervals were not consistently extended to the shoulders of a sample or sample intervals.

To date, the work completed on the property forms an extensive database, including grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and a drill hole database that includes historic drilling of 497 holes totalling 106,931 metres. More than 2,000 grab and channel samples were collected from the property.

Property Highlights

  • Direct road access and large continuous land package

o  in close proximity (~70 km) to Greenstone Gold Mines Hardrock Deposit (4.2 Moz)

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold’n Futures retains Red Cloud to provide Corporate Advisory Services TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (the "Company”), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (collectively referred to as …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results
MicroVision, Inc. Announces Progress on its Automotive Long Range Lidar A-Sample
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
Gold’n Futures Announces Non-Brokered Financing

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
57
European Metals: Reverse takeover by Eurogas!?