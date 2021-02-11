NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 2G Energy AG (2GB): Potential block sale of existing shares Heek, Germany - 11 February 2021.

DGAP-News: Pareto Securities AS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 2G Energy AG (2GB): Potential block sale of existing shares 11.02.2021 / 17:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mr. Ludger Gausling (the "Seller"), has retained Pareto Securities AS (the "Manager") to explore a potential block sale of existing shares (the "Offering") in 2G Energy AG (the "Company").

The Seller is contemplating selling up to 220,000 shares in the Company, representing approximately 4.91% of the Company's outstanding shares, through an accelerated book building process. The Seller reserves the right, at its own discretion, to sell fewer shares or no shares at all.

The Offering will commence immediately following the publication of this announcement and may be closed at short notice at the full discretion of the Seller and/or the Manager. A further announcement will be made following pricing of the shares in the Offering.

The Seller currently holds 912,785 shares in the Company, representing approximately 20.35% of the Company's outstanding shares. The Seller will enter into a 90-day customary lock-up with the Manager following the completion of the Offering for any of the shares the Seller currently hold in the Company which are not sold as part of the Offering.

For more information about the Offering please contact the Manager:



Pareto Securities AS

+47 22 87 87 50

11.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



1167834 11.02.2021