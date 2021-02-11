 

2G Energy AG (2GB): Potential block sale of existing shares

2G Energy AG (2GB): Potential block sale of existing shares

11.02.2021
2G Energy AG (2GB): Potential block sale of existing shares

Heek, Germany - 11 February 2021.

Mr. Ludger Gausling (the "Seller"), has retained Pareto Securities AS (the "Manager") to explore a potential block sale of existing shares (the "Offering") in 2G Energy AG (the "Company").

The Seller is contemplating selling up to 220,000 shares in the Company, representing approximately 4.91% of the Company's outstanding shares, through an accelerated book building process. The Seller reserves the right, at its own discretion, to sell fewer shares or no shares at all.

The Offering will commence immediately following the publication of this announcement and may be closed at short notice at the full discretion of the Seller and/or the Manager. A further announcement will be made following pricing of the shares in the Offering.

The Seller currently holds 912,785 shares in the Company, representing approximately 20.35% of the Company's outstanding shares. The Seller will enter into a 90-day customary lock-up with the Manager following the completion of the Offering for any of the shares the Seller currently hold in the Company which are not sold as part of the Offering.

For more information about the Offering please contact the Manager:

Pareto Securities AS
+47 22 87 87 50


