 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 17:30  |  34   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (“Energizer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ENR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 12, 2020, Energizer announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, reporting net sales of $763.0 million for the quarter. The Company also reported gross margins of 36.9%, a decline from 40.0% in the prior year quarter, which “reflect[ed] the demand impact from COVID-19 that was elevated and prolonged for much of fiscal 2020 which put significant stress on [Energizer’s] global network.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $6.98, or 15%, to close at $40.20 per share on November 12, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Energizer securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) on Behalf of Investors The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (“Energizer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ENR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial ...
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
VARTA vs. Energizer: 2 spannende Batterie-Aktien im Vergleich(5) 