X-FAB Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

› Record quarterly bookings at USD 190.7 million, up 49% YoY and up 71% QoQ

› Revenue was USD 135.9 million, clearly exceeding the initial guidance of USD 120-127 million, up 20% year-on-year (YoY) and up 41% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

› Record medical revenue at USD 12.0 million, up 90% YoY and up 57% QoQ

› EBITDA margin of 16.6%, clearly above the 10-14% guidance

› EBITDA was USD 22.5 million, up USD 25.1 million YoY and up USD 17.8 million QoQ

› EBIT was USD 3.6 million, up USD 25.5 million YoY and up USD 17.6 million QoQ

Highlights 2020:

› Revenue was USD 477.6 million, down 6% year-on-year (YoY)

› EBITDA margin of 12.7% vs. 5.6% in 2019

› EBITDA was USD 60.4 million, up USD 32.0 million YoY

› EBIT was USD -14.6 million, up USD 29.2 million YoY

› Net profit was USD 13.5 million, up 62.1 million YoY

Outlook:

› Q1 2021 revenue is expected in the range of USD 145-152 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 16-20%.

› The guidance for Q1 2021 is based on an average exchange rate of 1.21 USD/Euro.

› Management expects full year 2021 revenues in the range of USD 560-580 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 16-20%.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q4 y-o-y growth Automotive 64.1 62.5 60.5 56.7 68.3 61.6 40.8 65.4 15% Industrial 24.1 23.3 24.4 20.1 22.1 23.9 23.9 27.3 36% Medical 6.8 6.3 8.8 6.3 6.5 7.3 7.7 12.0 90% Subtotal core business 95.0 92.1 93.7 83.2 96.9 92.7 72.3 104.7 26% 72.5% 70.0% 71.8% 73.3% 76.4% 78.1% 75.2% 77.1% CCC1 35.8 39.1 36.7 30.1 29.7 25.9 23.7 30.9 3% Others 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 Total revenues 131.0 131.6 130.5 113.4 126.9 118.8 96.1 135.9 20%

1 Consumer, Communications & Computer



in millions of USD Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q4 y-o-y growth CMOS 118.2 114.4 114.4 98.1 112.8 103.4 81.1 115.0 17% MEMS 8.1 10.7 9.5 9.9 9.6 10.4 9.8 14.6 48% Silicon carbide 4.7 6.4 6.5 5.5 4.5 5.0 5.2 6.3 14% Total revenues 131.0 131.6 130.5 113.4 126.9 118.8 96.1 135.9 20%

Business development

X-FAB closed the fourth quarter with Q4 revenues amounting to USD 135.9 million, clearly exceeding the initial guidance range of USD 120-127 million. Revenues recorded an increase of 20% compared to the same quarter last year and were up 41% quarter-on-quarter. In the fourth quarter, business developed positively across all markets.

Full year revenues totaled at USD 477.6 million, which is a 6% decline compared to 2019. While prototyping activities remained at a high level, production revenues decreased 7%, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy. The main contributor to overall revenue decline in 2020 was the CCC business, which decreased 22% year-on-year. This was essentially driven by the planned decrease of the legacy business at X-FAB France.

Quarterly revenues in X-FAB’s core business, namely automotive, industrial and medical, amounted to USD 104.7 million, up 26% year-on-year and up 45% quarter-on-quarter. In 2020 financial year, revenues in the core markets totaled USD 366.6 million, an increase of 1% when compared to 2019. While both, X-FAB’s industrial and medical businesses recorded a year-on-year growth of 6% and 19% respectively, automotive revenues decreased 3%.

After a strong pick up in September, bookings remained at a high level throughout the fourth quarter reaching a new quarterly record of USD 190.7 million and partially offsetting low order intake earlier in the year. Fourth quarter bookings increased 49% year-on-year and 71% quarter-on-quarter.

Prototyping and production revenue per quarter and end market:



in millions of USD Revenue Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q4 y-o-y growth Automotive Prototyping 2.9 2.1 2.3 2.6 3.6 24% Production 53.8 66.2 59.3 38.2 61.8 15% Industrial Prototyping 8.3 7.3 7.2 7.2 8.2 -1% Production 11.8 14.8 16.7 16.6 19.0 61% Medical Prototyping 2.4 2.0 3.3 3.4 6.9 188% Production 4.0 4.5 4.0 4.2 5.1 28% CCC Prototyping 3.5 2.4 2.6 2.6 3.2 -9% Production 26.6 27.3 23.3 21.0 27.7 4%

In the fourth quarter, X-FAB’s automotive revenues increased significantly reflecting the recovery which started towards the end of the third quarter after the COVID-19-related fall during the summer months. New product introductions have further contributed to the positive revenue development.

Industrial production revenues recorded a substantial increase in the fourth quarter, which is mainly attributable to new product launches in silicon carbide but also to the general recovery after the previous quarters’ weakness.

X-FAB’s quarterly medical revenues reached an all-time high with prototyping revenues performing particularly well. This is mainly due to product launch related activities which are expected to be converted into production revenue going forward.

The quarterly growth of X-FAB’s CCC business reflects the ongoing recovery across all customers and applications. This is in contrast with the substantial decline of full year CCC revenues predominantly resulting from the planned decrease of the legacy business at X-FAB France. In the fourth quarter, the share of the French site’s revenues based on X-FAB technologies amounted to 15% and is expected to significantly increase in the second half of 2021.

In the fourth quarter, X-FAB achieved record prototyping revenues amounting to USD 22.2 million, which is an increase of 29% year-on-year and 39% quarter-on-quarter. The strong growth in quarterly prototyping revenues was mainly driven by the activities of a major medical customer in order to prepare the start of volume production. Full year prototyping revenues totaled USD 67.7 million, recording a growth of 2% against 2019.

Operations update

In light of strong order intake in the fourth quarter, X-FAB’s main focus is to ensure a reliable supply to its customers by managing the ramp-up of capacities and by execution excellence despite the sudden increase in demand. At some sites, staff availability is limited due to quarantine regulations. However, this is seen as a temporary effect and X-FAB aims to increase the wafer output in all factories while safeguarding the health and well-being of X-FAB’s employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

X-FAB’s silicon carbide (SiC) business recorded quarterly revenues of USD 6.3 million, an increase of 14% year-on-year and up 20% quarter-on-quarter. SiC revenues for the full year came in at USD 21.0 million, a 10% decline compared to the previous year, while annual SiC production quantity was up 26% year-on-year. The revenue decline is partially due to the fact that one customer started to provide X-FAB with their own SiC base wafers for the manufacture of their products whereas these were previously sourced and invoiced directly by X-FAB. While the revenue invoiced to the client was lower, the value-add provided by X-FAB was unchanged.

Despite a difficult environment in 2020, X-FAB recorded a substantial year-on-year increase in silicon carbide bookings and more than doubled the number of new designs (tape-outs) compared to 2019. As at year-end, X-FAB had 23 silicon carbide customers, eight of which have started volume production. The process to qualify X-FAB’s in-house SiC epitaxy with various customers is progressing well. More than ten customers are either in the process of qualification or have already started SiC epitaxy production at X-FAB. X-FAB’s new SiC customer pipeline continues to grow and at the same time existing customers keep expanding their technology portfolio, pointing to a positive development for X-FAB’s SiC business going forward.

Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter amounted to USD 14.6 million, down 6% year-on-year. In 2020, they totaled USD 38.5 million, which is a decrease of 51% compared to the previous year. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, capital expenditures were low and mainly related to the finalization of expansion projects which kicked off mid-2019. Capex spending in 2021 will largely depend on the business development going forward as well as the outlook for the following years. It is expected to range from USD 50 million up to USD 70 million.

Financial update

EBITDA of the fourth quarter amounted to USD 22.5 million with an EBITDA margin of 16.6%, exceeding the guided 10-14%. This is mainly attributable to the strong revenue increase in the fourth quarter as well as X-FAB’s cost-saving initiatives with a variety of cost reduction measures related to staff, travel, electricity and raw materials. The cost-saving program, initiated in 2019 in response to the automotive crisis, was continued and intensified after the COVID-19 pandemic set in, yielding significant savings throughout the year and laying the foundation for greater profitability with continued growth going forward.

The inventory of unfinished and finished goods increased by USD 2.9 million, contributing positively to the profitability of the fourth quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q4 were at USD 205.9 million, up 15% against the end of the previous quarter, primarily due to strong revenue increase. Compared to the end of 2019, the cash position increased 19%, as a result of the cost-saving program.

Throughout the year, X-FAB continued its efforts to increase the share of Euro-denominated sales in order to achieve a natural currency hedging of its business. In the fourth quarter, the share of Euro-denominated sales was at 34% with approximately 40% of costs being incurred in Euro. X-FAB aims to further increase the Euro share of sales to limit the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on its profitability.

The actual US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1.19 leading to an EBITDA margin of 16.6%. At a constant exchange rate of 1.11, as experienced in the fourth quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin would have been 17.5%.

Exceptional finance income

In 2013, Sarawak Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd (STH), a Malaysian government-linked entity and shareholder of X-FAB, granted a long-term incentive up to USD 72.0 million to X-FAB Sarawak Sdn. Bhd to finance R&D activities in the State of Sarawak. This grant was scheduled to be paid in 15 annual installments of up to USD 4.8 million.

Further to previous agreements, STH held redeemable preference shares in X-FAB Sarawak Sdn. Bhd for an amount of USD 50 million, due for bullet repayment to STH in 2030 (recognized as a financial non-current liability at discounted present value).

In October 2020, X-FAB Sarawak and STH signed a written agreement stating that STH would waive its rights on the redeemable preference shares against the cancellation of the still unrecognized and outstanding R&D grants of USD 38.4 million.

This agreement resulted in a one-off net non-cash financial gain of USD 31.8 million for X-FAB Sarawak in the fourth quarter of 2020 (as a result of the cancellation of a future liability at a discounted present value).

In the fourth quarter and as a result of the above agreement, accrued R&D subsidies booked in the first half of 2020 were reversed, which explains the exceptionally high R&D spending in the fourth quarter.

Organizational change

Effective January 1, 2021, Dr. Dirk Drescher was appointed Vice President Operations of X-FAB group replacing Dr. Manfred Riemer, who retired after having served as Chief Operations Officer for the past 15 years. Dr. Dirk Drescher joined X-FAB in 2016 as site manager and managing director of X-FAB Dresden and later on also served as CEO of X-FAB France.

Management comments & outlook

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: “It is great to see demand is back, and after this strong uptick in bookings, it is our topmost priority to satisfy our customers’ needs. Going forward, I am confident that X-FAB is well positioned for future growth, even though there is still uncertainty with respect to the development of the global economy. We have successfully streamlined our cost structure over the past two years, which provides a solid base for the increase in profitability. I am very excited about our medical business, in particular the lab-on-a-chip applications for reliable and high-throughput medical testing and analysis. The demand for such applications was further pushed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and based on the projects in the pipeline, we expect those to be a long-term growth driver for X-FAB. We also see our automotive business coming back strongly. The progression in the electrification of cars will contribute to the growth of X-FAB’s auto revenues, thanks to our silicon carbide technology offering, high-voltage CMOS technologies and on-chip high-voltage isolation capabilities.”

Procedures of the independent auditor

The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren – Réviseurs d’Entreprises BV, represented by Herwig Carmans, has confirmed that the audit procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material adjustments which would have to be made to the condensed consolidated financial information as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, included in the annual announcement of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss



in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Dec 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2020 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2019 audited Revenue 135,851 113,390 96,085 477,586 506,417 Revenues in USD in % 66 73 65 68 75 Revenues in EUR in % 34 26 35 32 25 Cost of sales -116,258 -117,702 -97,233 -433,852 -479,128 Gross Profit 19,593 -4,312 -1,148 43,734 27,290 Gross Profit margin in % 14.4 -3.8 -1.2 9.2 5.4 Research and development expenses -9,559 -6,615 -5,462 -26,812 -28,298 Selling expenses -2,077 -2,064 -1,798 -8,005 -8,080 General and administrative expenses -8,065 -7,917 -6,897 -29,610 -30,728 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 703 168 765 1,691 -129 Other income and other expenses 3,026 -1,145 583 4,385 -3,920 Operating profit 3,621 -21,886 -13,957 -14,617 -43,865 Finance income 43,016 2,943 4,262 54,187 13,049 Finance costs -5,080 -2,665 -3,240 -22,015 -14,102 Net financial result 37,936 278 1,022 32,172 -1,053 Profit before tax 41,557 -21,607 -12,935 17,555 -44,918 Income tax -2,486 -298 5 -4,025 -3,622 Profit for the period 39,072 -21,906 -12,930 13,530 -48,540 Operating profit (EBIT) 3,621 -21,886 -13,957 -14,617 -43,865 Depreciation 18,879 19,330 18,700 75,067 72,286 EBITDA 22,500 -2,555 4,743 60,450 28,421 EBITDA margin in % 16.6 -2.3 4.9 12.7 5.6 Earnings per share at the end of period 0.30 -0.17 -0.10 0.10 -0.37 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.19146 1.10710 1.16732 1.14126 1.11976

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position



in thousands of USD Year ended

31 Dec 2020 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2019 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 336,848 368,754 Investment properties 8,556 9,128 Intangible assets 4,726 8,363 Non-current investments 0 736 Other non-current assets 68 27,568 Deferred tax assets 30,392 33,922 Total non-current assets 380,590 448,471 Current assets Inventories 153,711 154,649 Trade and other receivables 54,576 55,636 Other assets 38,054 34,429 Cash and cash equivalents 205,867 173,211 Total current assets 452,208 417,925 TOTAL ASSETS 832,798 866,397 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings -120,660 -133,835 Cumulative translation adjustment -690 -445 Treasury shares -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 659,334 646,403 Non-controlling interests 344 377 Total equity 659,677 646,781 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 44,413 92,389 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 4,371 7,407 Total non-current liabilities 48,784 99,795 Current liabilities Trade payables 27,882 38,327 Current loans and borrowings 31,796 26,658 Other current liabilities and provisions 64,658 54,835 Total current liabilities 124,336 119,821 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 832,798 866,397

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow



in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Dec 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2020 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2019 audited Income before taxes 42,348 -21,607 -13,685 17,597 -44,918 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: -21,087 21,283 9,974 33,536 74,076 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 18,879 19,330 18,700 75,067 72,286 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -850 -1,551 -852 -3,453 -3,750 Interest income and expenses (net) -1,601 358 348 379 1,582 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -2,668 2,195 -270 -3,253 2,202 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net) 0 5 0 -420 -355 Other non-cash transactions (net) -34,846 944 -7,953 -34,783 2,111 Changes in working capital: 10,319 9,306 1,897 23,249 -12,093 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables -3,592 8,191 -2,663 362 16,169 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables & prepaid expenses 4,824 -3,402 4,800 24,900 -16,342 Decrease/(increase) of inventories 5,628 -1,623 5,928 936 -7,498 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables 4,611 8,350 -7,082 -10,970 -33 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities -1,151 -2,211 914 8,020 -4,389 Income taxes (paid)/received 187 -1,394 -113 -645 -2,061 Cash Flow from operating activities 31,768 7,587 -1,926 73,736 15,004 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment & intangible assets -14,611 -15,602 -6,756 -38,460 -78,958 Payments for investments 0 0 0 0 -350 Proceeds from sale of financial assets 0 0 0 1,156 0 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0 0 0 0 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties -39 -8 -34 -211 -231 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 40 40 40 193 217 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 2,002 415 1,208 3,528 454 Interest received 459 689 436 1,864 2,648 Cash Flow used in investing activities -12,149 -14,466 -5,105 -31,929 -76,220

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow – con’t



in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Dec 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2020 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2019 audited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 8,660 0 -266 17,208 24,706 Repayment of loans and borrowings -6,232 -12,754 -7,781 -26,950 -34,667 Receipts from sale & leaseback arrangements 0 7 0 0 1,187 Payments of lease installments -1,130 -1,399 -1,390 -5,331 -5,485 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 0 3,309 0 696 9,609 Interest paid -1,007 -358 -185 -1,635 -1,551 Gross proceeds from capital increase 0 0 0 0 0 Direct cost related to capital increase 0 0 0 0 0 Payment of preference dividend 0 0 0 0 0 Distribution to non-controlling interests 0 -1,000 0 -12 -1,011 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities 291 -12,195 -9,622 -16,024 -7,213 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash 6,295 3,036 4,679 6,872 -1,129 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents 19,909 -19,075 -16,654 25,783 -68,428 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 179,662 189,250 191,636 173,211 242,768 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 205,867 173,211 179,662 205,867 173,211

