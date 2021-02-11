 

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ACMAT Corporation and ACSTAR Insurance Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 17:43  |  40   |   |   

AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” of ACMAT Corporation (ACMAT) (Farmington, CT) [OTC Market: ACMT]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” of ACMAT’s wholly owned subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company (ACSTAR) (Chicago, IL). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect ACSTAR’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings consider ACSTAR’s strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), management’s extensive knowledge and experience in its niche specialty within the surety sector, coupled with a disciplined underwriting philosophy. Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is a decrease in net premiums written over several of the past five years due to highly competitive market conditions, which led to narrowed underwriting results in those years.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that ACSTAR’s risk-adjusted capitalization will remain supportive and that its operating results will remain profitable in the near term.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ACMAT Corporation and ACSTAR Insurance Company AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” of ACMAT Corporation (ACMAT) (Farmington, CT) [OTC Market: ACMT]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial ...
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update