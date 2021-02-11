DGAP-Adhoc Biotest AG: Biotest significantly exceeds Revenue and EBIT guidance
Although the year-end closing work is still ongoing, it is becoming apparent that the operating result (earnings before interest and taxes, EBIT) in fiscal 2020 will be between € - 1 to - 2 million. In 2019, EBIT amounted to € - 1.2 million.
Thus Biotest Group concluded 2020 with a significantly better result than what has been published as EBIT guidance of € - 10 million for 2020. The improvement is mainly attributable to higher sales, lower administrative expenses and one-time other operating income in the fourth quarter.
In the 2020 financial year, EBIT continued to be impacted by higher expenses in connection with the start-up phase of the new Biotest Next Level production facility. In addition, higher research and development expenses for the new products, which will be manufactured exclusively in the Biotest Next Level facility, as well as two additionally, initiated development projects for a therapy against a COVID-19 infection negatively influenced the result.
Biotest will publish final results for the Financial Year 2020 and the annual report on March 31, 2021. The virtual Annual General Meeting of Biotest AG without physical presence will take place on May 11, 2021.
