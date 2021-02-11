 

Universal Electronics Inc. Introduces UEI Comfort Family of Connected Thermostats

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, is introducing the UEI Comfort family of connected thermostats designed to simplify installation, daily use and ongoing support of climate control in residential, commercial and hospitality applications. UEI has more than 20 years of experience providing end-to-end advanced control solutions to the world’s leading HVAC brands.

The first product in the UEI Comfort family will be available to OEMs in the second half of 2021 with a version designed for the hospitality industry to follow later in the year. These thermostats offer advanced capabilities in a compact design with a vibrant large color display that hosts an extremely intuitive graphical interface combined with supportive physical controls for quick access to common features.

The UEI Comfort line is a first-of-a-kind, ambient-aware connected thermostat. It has a wide range of built-in sensing capabilities to make the device truly intelligent and aware of the environment including temperature, humidity and CO2, as well as a brand new generation of occupancy sensing technology to optimize comfort and reduce energy costs.

The UEI Comfort line is built with QuickSet Widget, UEI’s turnkey connectivity solution, making it a cloud native design including UEI’s latest device management and lifecycle support offerings through QuickSet Cloud, which simplifies setup and control, and allows interoperability with a variety of smart home devices and ecosystems. The UEI Comfort line includes all the necessary connectivity technologies to address the evolving smart home, including seamless connection to the cloud over Wi-Fi and local devices over Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee and Infrared.

