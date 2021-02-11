This 26,000 sq.m portfolio is made up of office assets, as well as retail units and parking spaces located in Paris, the Paris Region and other regions across France.

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has sold a mixed portfolio of 16 assets with non-strategic profiles, due to their location or size, to two funds managed by Keys REIM, the Keys Asset Management Group’s portfolio management company.

With this sale, Gecina is moving forward with its strategy to rationalize its portfolio and further strengthening, in the Paris Region, the centrality of its office assets in sectors with a focus on mixed-uses and proximity.

On this operation, Gecina was advised by the notary’s office Cheuvreux and the consulting firms JLL and Catella.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our solidarity commitment program to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

