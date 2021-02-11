1844 Resources Corp. to Provide Live Corporate Update on February 16, 2021

 

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V: EFF)(the “Company” or “1844”) is pleased to announce that it will, in association with Paul Benwell & Associates (“PBA”) be presenting a live webinar at 12:00 PM eastern standard time on February 16, 2021. During the webinar, Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844 will be presenting the latest exploration work underway on the Lac Arsenault Gold Project, as well as providing a general corporate update.

Mr. Laberge states “We look forward to presenting a full update of the activities we have been undertaking at 1844 to all interested parties, and we would further like to thank Paul Benwell & Associates for selecting 1844 as a presenting company for one of their first live webinars of 2021.” Mr. Laberge continues “We further would welcome the opportunity to answer questions directly from all shareholders, stakeholders, and other interested parties at the conclusion of the presentation”.

This link provides online registration to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G0gNQPP6Qf2VcUthIhg6wg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A recording of the webinar will be available on PBA’s YouTube channel, https://tinyurl.com/PBAonYouTube shortly after the presentation

About Paul Benwell & Associates:

PBA is a market awareness company offering a full range of capital market services to micro and small cap companies building custom-tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients. PBA has been hosting a monthly investor presentations since 2011. In response to the cancellation of all industry events until further notice, PBA has begun hosting webinars to meet the needs of our clients and the investment community. The webinars have drawn an international audience.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

Sophy Cesar
Managing Partner
scesar@paulbenwell.com
(514) 641-6897

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
slaberge@1844resources.com

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




