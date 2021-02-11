1844 Resources Corp. to Provide Live Corporate Update on February 16, 2021

Mr. Laberge states “We look forward to presenting a full update of the activities we have been undertaking at 1844 to all interested parties, and we would further like to thank Paul Benwell & Associates for selecting 1844 as a presenting company for one of their first live webinars of 2021.” Mr. Laberge continues “We further would welcome the opportunity to answer questions directly from all shareholders, stakeholders, and other interested parties at the conclusion of the presentation”.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V: EFF)(the “Company” or “1844”) is pleased to announce that it will, in association with Paul Benwell & Associates (“PBA”) be presenting a live webinar at 12:00 PM eastern standard time on February 16, 2021. During the webinar, Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844 will be presenting the latest exploration work underway on the Lac Arsenault Gold Project, as well as providing a general corporate update.

This link provides online registration to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G0gNQPP6Qf2VcUthIhg6wg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A recording of the webinar will be available on PBA’s YouTube channel, https://tinyurl.com/PBAonYouTube shortly after the presentation

About Paul Benwell & Associates:

PBA is a market awareness company offering a full range of capital market services to micro and small cap companies building custom-tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients. PBA has been hosting a monthly investor presentations since 2011. In response to the cancellation of all industry events until further notice, PBA has begun hosting webinars to meet the needs of our clients and the investment community. The webinars have drawn an international audience.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

Sophy Cesar

Managing Partner

scesar@paulbenwell.com

(514) 641-6897

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

slaberge@1844resources.com

