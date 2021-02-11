 

Akwel 2020 Turnover Reaches €937.2 Million

2020 TURNOVER REACHES €937.2 MILLION

  • Year-on-year decrease limited to -14.9% (-10.9% comparing like-for-like figures.)
  • +4.8% growth in Q4 (+13.6% comparing like-for-like(1))
  • Current operating income for 2020 expected to exceed €100m

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), the automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, posted consolidated turnover of €937.2m in 2020, limiting the year-on-year drop to -14.9%, or -10.9% comparing like-for-like figures.

Consolidated turnover (1 January to 31 December)

In € millions - unaudited 2020 2019 Variation Like-for-like variation(1)
1st half-year 387.1                                                                        566.5 -31.7% -31.0%
3rd quarter 262.0                                                                        259.8 +0.9% +6.7%
4th quarter 288.1                                                                        274.9 +4.8% +13.6%
Total for 12 months 937.2                                                                        1,101.2 -14.9% -10.9%

      (1)   Comparing like-for-like figures.

