Akwel 2020 Turnover Reaches €937.2 Million
Thursday 11 February 2021
2020 TURNOVER REACHES €937.2 MILLION
- Year-on-year decrease limited to -14.9% (-10.9% comparing like-for-like figures.)
- +4.8% growth in Q4 (+13.6% comparing like-for-like(1))
- Current operating income for 2020 expected to exceed €100m
AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), the automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, posted consolidated turnover of €937.2m in 2020, limiting the year-on-year drop to -14.9%, or -10.9% comparing like-for-like figures.
Consolidated turnover (1 January to 31 December)
|In € millions - unaudited
|2020
|2019
|Variation
|Like-for-like variation(1)
|1st half-year
|387.1
|566.5
|-31.7%
|-31.0%
|3rd quarter
|262.0
|259.8
|+0.9%
|+6.7%
|4th quarter
|288.1
|274.9
|+4.8%
|+13.6%
|Total for 12 months
|937.2
|1,101.2
|-14.9%
|-10.9%
(1) Comparing like-for-like figures.
