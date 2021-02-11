2020 TURNOVER REACHES €937.2 MILLION

Year-on-year decrease limited to -14.9% (-10.9% comparing like-for-like figures.)

+4.8% growth in Q4 (+13.6% comparing like-for-like (1) )

Current operating income for 2020 expected to exceed €100m

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), the automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, posted consolidated turnover of €937.2m in 2020, limiting the year-on-year drop to -14.9%, or -10.9% comparing like-for-like figures.

Consolidated turnover (1 January to 31 December)

In € millions - unaudited 2020 2019 Variation Like-for-like variation(1) 1st half-year 387.1 566.5 -31.7% -31.0% 3rd quarter 262.0 259.8 +0.9% +6.7% 4th quarter 288.1 274.9 +4.8% +13.6% Total for 12 months 937.2 1,101.2 -14.9% -10.9%

(1) Comparing like-for-like figures.