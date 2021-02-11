 

Landsbankinn hf. Financial results of Landsbankinn for 2020

  • Landsbankinn's after-tax profit in 2020 was ISK 10.5 billion.
  • Return on equity (ROE) was 4.3% in 2020, as compared with 7.5% in 2019. The Bank’s target is 10% minimum ROE.
  • Return on equity (ROE) was 15.5% in Q4 2020 as compared with 6,3% for the same period the previous year.
  • The cost-income ratio grew between years, was 47.4% in 2020 as compared with 42.6% in 2019.
  • Landsbankinn’s credit portfolio grew by ISK 133.2 billion. The default ratio at year-end 2020 was 0.8%, the same number as at year-end 2019.
  • Landsbankinn's equity amounted to ISK 258.3 billion at year-end 2020 and its capital ratio was 25.1% of risk-weighted assets.
  • A proposal will be made to the AGM to pay an ISK 4.5 billion dividend to shareholders for the year 2020, the equivalent of ISK 0.19 per share.
  • Landsbankinn's annual and ESG report, and Pillar III risk report for 2020 are published alongside its Annual Financial Statements.

The profit of Landsbankinn hf. in 2020 was ISK 10.5 billion after taxes, as compared with ISK 18.2 billion in 2019. After-tax ROE was 4.3% in 2020, as compared with 7.5% in 2018. Net interest income amounted to ISK 38.1 billion in 2020, as compared with ISK 39.7 billion in 2018. Landsbankinn's net fee and commission income was ISK 7.6 billion in 2020, as compared with ISK 8.2 billion in 2019. Other operating income was negative by ISK 7.5 billion in 2020, as compared with ISK 3.6 billion in 2019. The decrease is mainly the result of an ISK 12 billion impairment of financial assets as compared with impairment in the amount of ISK 4.8 billion in 2019. Increased impairment of financial assets is more or less directly attributable to Covid-19.

Total defaults by corporates and households remained stable between years at 0.8%. Temporary Covid-19 relief measures led to lower values for loans 90 days in arrears.

The Bank's operating profit for 2020 amounted to ISK 38.3 billion, as compared to ISK 51.5 billion the previous year. The net interest margin on assets and liabilities was 2.5% as compared with 2.8% the previous year.

Operating expenses amounted to ISK 25.6 billion in 2020, as compared with ISK 28.2 billion in 2019. Wages and related expenses amounted to ISK 14.8 billion as compared with ISK 14.5 billion the previous year. Other operating expenses were ISK 9.1 billion in 2020, as compared with ISK 9.5 billion in 2019.

Pre-tax profit in 2020 amounted to ISK 12.6 billion, as compared with ISK 23.3 billion in 2019. Imputed taxes, including a special financial management tax on wages, amount to ISK 4.6 billion in 2020 as compared with ISK 10 billion in 2019.

