Intervest appoints new chief financial officer
Vincent Macharis will enrich the management board with extensive experience in finance & administration management.
The supervisory board of Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv, public regulated real estate company active in the office segment and logistics real estate, has appointed Vincent Macharis as new chief financial officer, subject to the suspensive condition of approval by the FSMA.
