 

Lacroix Group LACROIX Group confirms healthy end-of-year momentum.

LACROIX Group confirms healthy end-of-year momentum

LACROIX Group (LACR - FR0000066607), an international technological equipment manufacturer, has announced its revenue for the fifth quarter of its 2019-2020 financial year.

As a reminder, following the change in balance sheet date, the current financial year had an exceptional duration of 15 months (from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2020), i.e. five distinct quarters.

Therefore, for the purpose of comparison, the 5th quarter of the 2019-2020 fiscal year should be compared to the 1st quarter of the same fiscal year (October-December 2019). This press release also includes revenue information compiled on a 12-month pro-forma basis (from 1 January to 31 December) in order to be consistent with the new fiscal year period.

Healthy momentum which confirms the turnaround since the 4th quarter

In the 5th quarter (October-December 2020), LACROIX Group recorded revenue of €128.1m, up 2.2% compared with the comparable period, i.e. October-December 2019. This performance confirms the gradual return to growth observed from the previous quarter onwards (+1.8% compared to July-September 2019), despite a second national lockdown and strong growth recorded in the comparable period (+7.6% in the 1st quarter). On a like-for-like basis, growth in the 5th quarter was 1.6%.

Revenuer in euros millions 2019/2020 2018/2019 Change Cumulative total
2019/2020 		Cumulative total
2018/2019 		Change
1st quarter 125.4 116.5 +7.6% 125.4 116.5 +7.6%
2nd quarter 113.4 122.6 -7.5% 238.8 239.0 -0.1%
3rd quarter 80.1 125.4 -36.1% 318.9 364.4 -12.5%
4th quarter 119.4 117.3 +1.8% 438.3 481.7 -9.0%
5th quarter 128.1   +2.2% 566.3   +17.6%
Total LACROIX Group 566.3 481.7 17.6% 566.3 481.7 +17.6%

For the full financial year (15 months, from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2020), the Group generated revenue of €566.3m, up 17.6% on a published data basis. On a pro forma 12-month basis (from January 1 to December 31, 2020), revenue fell 10.1% to €441.0m, down from €490.5m.

