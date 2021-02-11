Lacroix Group LACROIX Group confirms healthy end-of-year momentum.
LACROIX Group (LACR - FR0000066607), an international technological equipment manufacturer, has announced its revenue for the fifth quarter of its 2019-2020 financial year.
As a reminder, following the change in balance sheet date, the current financial year had an exceptional duration of 15 months (from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2020), i.e. five distinct quarters.
Therefore, for the purpose of comparison, the 5th quarter of the 2019-2020 fiscal year should be compared to the 1st quarter of the same fiscal year (October-December 2019). This press release also includes revenue information compiled on a 12-month pro-forma basis (from 1 January to 31 December) in order to be consistent with the new fiscal year period.
Healthy momentum which confirms the turnaround since the 4th quarter
In the 5th quarter (October-December 2020), LACROIX Group recorded revenue of €128.1m, up 2.2% compared with the comparable period, i.e. October-December 2019. This performance confirms the gradual return to growth observed from the previous quarter onwards (+1.8% compared to July-September 2019), despite a second national lockdown and strong growth recorded in the comparable period (+7.6% in the 1st quarter). On a like-for-like basis, growth in the 5th quarter was 1.6%.
|Revenuer in euros millions
|2019/2020
|2018/2019
|Change
|
Cumulative total
2019/2020
|
Cumulative total
2018/2019
|Change
|1st quarter
|125.4
|116.5
|+7.6%
|125.4
|116.5
|+7.6%
|2nd quarter
|113.4
|122.6
|-7.5%
|238.8
|239.0
|-0.1%
|3rd quarter
|80.1
|125.4
|-36.1%
|318.9
|364.4
|-12.5%
|4th quarter
|119.4
|117.3
|+1.8%
|438.3
|481.7
|-9.0%
|5th quarter
|128.1
|+2.2%
|566.3
|+17.6%
|Total LACROIX Group
|566.3
|481.7
|17.6%
|566.3
|481.7
|+17.6%
For the full financial year (15 months, from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2020), the Group generated revenue of €566.3m, up 17.6% on a published data basis. On a pro forma 12-month basis (from January 1 to December 31, 2020), revenue fell 10.1% to €441.0m, down from €490.5m.
|
