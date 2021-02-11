 

Cluny Capital Corp. Announces Closing of Concurrent Financing of Subscription Receipts for $2.87 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 18:00  |  32   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cluny Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “Cluny”) (TSXV:CLN.H), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement offering (the “Offering”) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,875,000, being the maximum amount issuable under the Offering. Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the “Agent”) acted as agent and book-runner for the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be held in escrow pending the satisfaction or waiver (to the extent such waiver is permitted) of certain escrow release conditions (the “Escrow Conditions”), including the completion of all conditions precedent to Cluny’s previously announced business combination transaction (the “Transaction”) with Teonan Biomedical Inc. (“Teonan”), on or before April 15, 2021 (the “Escrow Release Deadline”). The Transaction will constitute Cluny’s Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the Exchange).

Each Subscription Receipt shall entitle the holder thereof to automatically receive, upon the satisfaction or waiver (to the extent such waiver is permitted) of the Escrow Conditions prior to the Escrow Release Deadline, without any further action required by such holder and without payment of any additional consideration, one common share in the capital of the Company following completion of the Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer” and each common share being a “Resulting Issuer Share”) and one common share purchase warrant of the Resulting Issuer (each, a “Resulting Issuer Warrant”) for each Subscription Receipt held. Each Resulting Issuer Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Resulting Issuer Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 24 ‎months from the closing of the Offering.‎ The Resulting Issuer Warrants may be subject to an accelerated expiry at the discretion of the Resulting Issuer if the volume weighted average closing price of the Resulting Issuer Shares is greater than $0.60 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days on the Exchange.

