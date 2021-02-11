 

SII Fiscal 2020-2021 third quarter revenue close to equilibrium (at constant rates)

Paris, February 11, 2021 – 6 p.m.

Fiscal 2020-2021 third quarter revenue
close to equilibrium (at constant rates)
Continued gradual recovery in activity in France
International activity still growing in Q3: +1,8% (+5,7% at constant rates)

2020-2021 Nine-month revenue: €470,6m

The SII engineering consulting group has released its revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020-2021.

Management board chairman Eric Matteucci commented that: "The third quarter of fiscal year
2020-2021 is on the path of a return to organic growth. The improvement seen during the second quarter of the fiscal year has intensified over the last three months thanks to the mobilization, determination and voluntarism of all our teams. The health and economic environment calls for caution, but the fourth quarter could post organic growth. Our sectoral and geographic diversification combined with the collective energy deployed should help achieve this ambition."

In €m
3rd quarter (to December 31) 		2019-2020 2020-2021 Change Change at
constant
rates*
First quarter revenue 162.57 147.43 -9.3% -7.3%
Second quarter revenue 163.34 153.78 -6.2% -4.5%
Third quarter revenue 173.56 169.39 -2.4% -0.5%
Nine-month revenue 499.46 470.60 -5.8% -4.0%
Of which: France 258.43 223.73 -13.4% -13.4%
Of which: International 241.03 246.87 +2.4% +6.0%

* excluding the effect of exchange rate (2019-2020 exchange rates applied to 2020-2021 revenue)

The SII group, a specialist in the engineering industry, posted an improvement in the third quarter compared to the previous two. After a first quarter down 9.3%, followed by a second drop of 6.2%, the third quarter had a more limited drop to -2.4% at current rates and -0.5% at constant rates, close to equilibrium. The recovery in activity recorded is all the more significant since the period from October to December 2020 was marked by new lockdowns in several countries. Overall, in the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue came to €470.6m, down 4.0% at constant rates (-5.8% at current rates).

