Mid Penn Bank to Rebrand Offices in First Priority Bank Division

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ:MPB), parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, Inc., announces the rebranding of branches and offices in its First Priority Bank Division in southeastern Pennsylvania to Mid Penn Bank. The rebranding initiative will impact eight banking offices in Berks, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties. The rebranding comes after Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. acquired First Priority Bank and its holding company, First Priority Financial Corp. in 2018.



“Our professionals in Southeastern Pennsylvania will continue to deliver the same exceptional banking experience that our customers in these regions have come to expect,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “We are excited to complete the delivery of the Mid Penn Bank brand into the market with the changeover of the name. Our banking teams will operate in the same locations and from the same offices, providing customized solutions with fast, local decision making and best-in-class service.”