Spineway Expansion in Asia

Continued expansion in Asia :

First implantation of the Mont Blanc 3D+ in Thailand

Signature of an Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Malaysia

Spineway, specialized in the treatment of severe disorders of the spine, announces the first surgery in Thailand with Mont Blanc 3D+ instrumentation as well as the signature of an exclusive distribution agreement for the marketing of its products in Malaysia.

This operation was successfully performed on February 4th, 2021 by Dr Chatchawarl Sarntipiphat, orthopedic surgeon at Srinagarind University Hospital in Khon Kaen Province, Thailand, on an 11-year-old patient with idiopathic scoliosis.

Doctor Sarntipiphat specifies the context of this operation : “This type of scoliosis requires a surgical correction because the permanent deviation of the spine can cause a deformation of the vertebral bodies, especially during the child's growth period. Particularly indicated for this type of pathology, Spineway's patented Mont Blanc 3D+ implant makes it possible to correct the deformity while keeping the natural curves of the spine.”

Present in Thailand since 2016 through exclusive distribution, Spineway continues to develop its know-how on the Asian continent with the implementation of a national distribution agreement within the main healthcare centers in Malaysia, a few months after the signing of an exclusive commercial agreement for the sale of its products in Japan1. Spineway and its partner will promote and introduce the whole product portfolio, in particular, the specific solutions for mini-invasive surgery Mont-Blanc MIS.

Stéphane Le Roux, CEO of Spineway, says : “We are delighted with this partnership in Malaysia, a country recognized as having one of the best healthcare systems in Asia. Our Mont-Blanc MIS and MISTI platform designed by Spineway will address the market needs by providing advanced surgical techniques to surgeons and patients”.

Sales are scheduled to start in June 2020, immediately after the product registration will be granted by the Medical Device Authority in Malaysia.

This first implantation of the Mont Blanc 3D+ in Thailand and this new distribution agreement in Malaysia demonstrate that Spineway continues its development in Asia thanks to the high added value of its technologies.

Upcoming : April 15th, 2021 - Publication of first quarter 2021 revenues

March 8th, 2021 – General meeting

The annual accounts and and the preparatory documents for the Shareholders' Meeting

are available on the company’s website in the Investors

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW

Contacts:

SPINEWAY



Shareholder-services line

Available Tuesday through Thursday

(10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

+33 (0)811 045 555 Eligible PEA / PME



ALSPW





Euronext Growth





AELIUM



Finance & Communication



Investor relations

Solène Kennis

spineway@aelium.fr











1 Press release of April 23, 2020





Attachment